Missouri Governor rides tractor to work
The five-minute commute to work at the State Capitol from the Governor’s Mansion was a little different for Governor Mike Parson Wednesday. Instead of a car or SUV, he traveled by a tractor.
Parson has proclaimed this week as National FFA Week in Missouri in a ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.
The Governor took a ride on a John Deere with Missouri Future Farmers of America President Kaitlin Kleiboeker, of Stotts City, Mo.
