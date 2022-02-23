ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Logan Paul and Arnold Schwarzenegger to host Slap Fighting Championship

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two big names are teaming up to host a championship event, where participants will fight by slapping each other.

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and social media star Logan Paul are collaborating to create the Slap Fight Championship, CBS Sports reported. The big event will be March 5 in Columbus, Ohio at the Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival, CBS reported.

In a promotional video for the event posted to YouTube, participants are introduced, showing them slapping each other so violently that blood is drawn.

“I love the absurdity of it,” Logan Paul told USA Today. “I love the idea that two guys could just stand across from each other and just slap each other and see who falls down first. It’s hilarious to me.”

Schwarzenegger told USA Today, “I know we’re going to have a great time watching the slap competition as long as we don’t get slapped.”

In the March 5 event, super heavyweight Dawid “Zales” Zalewski and Koa “Da Crazy Hawaiian” Viernes, a 370-pound former football player and boxer, will be fighting, CBS reported.

Slap fights have been generating interest on social media, with a compilation of knockouts by a Russian slap fighter known as “Dumpling” viewed 50 million times in the last five months on YouTube, USA Today reported.

The event will be livestreamed for free on Logan Paul’s YouTube and Facebook channels, as well as on Fanmio.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

