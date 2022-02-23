ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the best Kansas high schools

By Stacker
KANSAS ( Stacker ) – As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Find out how the best high schools in the state stack up against each other, 3 of the 10 schools in the list are private schools. Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Kansas using rankings from Niche .

#10. Shawnee Mission East High School (public)
– District: Shawnee Mission School District, KS
– Enrollment: 1,779 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Olathe North High School (public)
– District: Olathe Public Schools, KS
– Enrollment: 2,137 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Blue Valley Southwest High School (public)
– District: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park), KS
– Enrollment: 1,075 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. The Independent School (private)
– Location: Wichita
– Enrollment: 430 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Blue Valley Northwest High School (public)
– District: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park), KS
– Enrollment: 1,619 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Blue Valley West High School (public)
– District: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park), KS
– Enrollment: 1,563 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Blue Valley High School (public)
– District: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park), KS
– Enrollment: 1,582 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Bishop Seabury Academy (private)
– Location: Lawrence
– Enrollment: 186 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Blue Valley North High School (public)
– District: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park), KS
– Enrollment: 1,483 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Wichita Collegiate School (private)
– Location: Wichita
– Enrollment: 875 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

