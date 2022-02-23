ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Intense video shows women, children rescued from burning home in St. Louis

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeff Bernthal
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhQsM_0eMw24e500

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) – St. Louis first responders successfully rescued two adults and three children from a burning house on Tuesday.

St. Louis Metropolitan police officers created a human ladder to help rescue Ebony Clayborn and her 9-year-old daughter.

One of the officers suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK. Clayborn praised the work of those officers for saving her before it was too late.

Ukraine under state of emergency as US imposes new sanctions on Russia

“I thank him, whoever he is,” said Clayborn.

Photographer David Parks was working in the area when he captured images of a rescue taking place on the backside of the structure.

St. Louis firefighters also raised a ladder to rescue Daleza Leonard and the two children she was watching. All three were released from an area hospital Tuesday night.

“We’re all here and we could have been dead,” said Leonard.

Why didn’t Minsk peace accords help stop conflict?

Leonard and Clayborn say they lost everything in the fire. The American Red Cross was providing temporary assistance Tuesday.

“I’m grateful we’re here,” said Clayborn. “That’s the good part.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford shooting leaves one woman in critical condition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Hartford on Saturday, police said. Hartford Police responded to 152 Collins St. just after 9 a.m. Saturday morning and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, a female in her twenties, was transported to an area hospital […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Two police cruisers collide in Fair Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two New Haven Police cruisers collided in the Fair Haven neighborhood on Saturday. Police said two cruisers were in route to respond to a robbery call around 2:52 p.m. when they collided at the intersection of Lombard Street and Blatchley Avenue. Two officers involved in the crash were transported to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Accident#St Louis Metropolitan#Minsk#The American Red Cross
WTNH

One man injured in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Friday. According to police, a man walked into an area hospital with a single gunshot wound to the face around 9:30 p.m. Friday. The victim, a 29-year-old man from Bridgeport, was shot on Turner Street by an unknown assailant, police […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTNH

Fire officials respond to Gales Ferry commercial fire

Ledyard, Conn. (WTNH) – Gales Ferry Fire Personnel are currently operating on a working fire at a commercial occupancy on Route 12 in the 1600 block of Gales Ferry Village in Ledyard. A second alarm fire alert has been issued. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. No other information has been released at […]
GALES FERRY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy