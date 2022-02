NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police said a fellow officer is facing a charge after his son accidentally shot himself. A criminal complaint filed in court said the shooting happened on Oct. 29, 2021, and that Stefhone McCombs, 25, told police he came home after a shift and left his gun unsecured on the couch. Hours later, the gun still was on the couch. McCombs said his 2-year-old son picked up the gun and accidentally shot himself.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO