ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Siracusa/Greenwood Community Parade canceled

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with the Siracusa/Greenwood Community Parade have announced...

www.stmarynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Greenwood Supermarket to reopen in March

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a little over three years since Bill Smith’s Greenwood Supermarket was damaged by Hurricane Michael, then destroyed by a fire just a few weeks later. “[We] lost everything in it, had to start all over again,” Smith said. One Greenwood...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
CBS Austin

Community gathers Saturday for Hudson Bend Mardi Gras Parade

Community members gathered in Hudson Bend Saturday afternoon for the inaugural Hudson Bend Mardi Gras parade. According to Oliver Nguyen, Event Coordinator for La Hacienda RV Resort, around 30 floats and vehicles were in the parade and 200-250 spectators came out to participate. The route started at 12 p.m. at...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRG News 5

When would officials cancel a Mobile Mardi Gras parade?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast remains in weather-aware conditions, however, the Order of Polka Dots parade is still planned to resume Thursday evening. The City of Mobile says the Mobile Police Department is the entity responsible for canceling a parade. Officials say they continuously monitor The National Weather Service for any changes that may […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

Veil Events holds bridal fair in newly renovated Townsite Avenue Ballroom

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Veil Events held a Bridal Fair Sunday afternoon at the Townsite Avenue Ballroom in downtown Topeka. “With all the pushback and pause we had in the wedding industry, 2022 is going to be full of weddings and events.” Lindsey Kooser, owner Veil Events. “Today we have photographers, DJ’s, musicians, venues for bachelor […]
TOPEKA, KS
Lewiston Morning Tribune

A parade of love

Roses are red, violets are blue, Valentines for seniors make Clarkston kids happy, too. About 15 students from Clarkston elementary schools had a parade outside Evergreen Estates in Clarkston for Valentine’s Day on Monday. Students from all four elementary schools in Clarkston made thousands of Valentine’s Day cards for...
CLARKSTON, MI
WDAM-TV

Laurel hosts Mardi Gras parade after 2021 cancellation

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel’s Mardi Gras parade returned this Saturday after being cancelled because to inclement weather in 2021. Many local businesses and residents decorated their cars or floats in purple, gold and green, as they tossed candy, moon pies and the classic Mardi Gras beads. “It is...
LAUREL, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy