DNR, Feb. 23 Dear Annie

I’ve been trying to figure out how to talk to you…. Growing up, the worst punishment my parents could give me was making me stay indoors. For some, a day spent entirely in bed sounds blissful and rejuvenating — the closest thing to heaven on earth. For me, it meant being sentenced to a day of absolute boredom. I didn’t have a smartphone until the end of middle school, and our family got a TV only shortly before that. Days confined to the house were always long, silent ones where I had to spend my time cleaning or making up games to entertain myself. On the other hand, I loved the days filled with summer camp adventures, Boy Scouts trips, sports or another of the millions of activities my parents kept me in to satisfy my constant need to do something.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO