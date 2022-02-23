ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Police arrest two teens in pellet gun shootings

By Bob Pepalis
 4 days ago
Two 18-year-old suspects have been charged in connection with multiple victims being shot by pellet guns from a moving vehicle in Sandy Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

A victim called police at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 to report being shot multiple times with a pellet gun in the Johnson Ferry Road at Bonnie Lane area, the Sandy Springs Police Department said. The victim provided a detailed description of the SUV and which direction it was traveling.

The victim reported hearing at least five shots. The force of the three shots that hit his body caused the victim to fall to the ground. EMS treated him at the scene.

As officers investigated this incident, a 911 call was received by another victim of a pellet gun shooting from an SUV, this time in the area of Wieuca Road near Dudley Lane, which is within Atlanta city limits.

The Sandy Springs Intelligence Unit identified the vehicle and began tracking it. Officers spotted it near Roswell Road and Windsor Parkway. A traffic stop resulted in both vehicle occupants being taken into custody.

Officers saw two rifle-style weapons in plain view in the SUV, and determined they were pellet “air” rifles, the SSPD spokesperson said.

The suspects were taken to SSPD headquarters for an interview with detectives.

From the evidence in the vehicle, the victim’s identification of the suspects and those interviews, both suspects were charged with aggravated assault, battery and being in possession of fraudulent identification cards.

SSPD has withheld the identity and booking photos of the suspects to preserve the integrity of the investigation, the SSPD spokesperson said. Investigators believe there may be more victims. Withholding the information was said to be necessary as potential victims might need to view a photo line-up of the suspects to identify them.

Sandy Springs Police shared information with the Atlanta Police Department to aid them with their investigation.

The investigation is on-going and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information on this case or who believes that they were a victim should contact Detective Morgan at WMorgan@SandySpringsGa.Gov or your local police department where the incident occurred.

The post Police arrest two teens in pellet gun shootings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Update: Police seek public’s help in death of man near Atlanta BeltLine

Atlanta Police have identified the man found dead this morning near the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail as Thomas Arnold and are seeking more information from the public. According to reports, police officers were flagged down around 7:45 a.m. by pedestrians who discovered Arnold’s body near the intersection of Elizabeth and Bernia streets at the Freedom […] The post Update: Police seek public’s help in death of man near Atlanta BeltLine appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Public Safety Report: Police make arrest in murder of cab driver Downtown

The Atlanta Police Department have made arrest in the murder of a cab driver in Downtown Atlanta. Elibra Allen, 48, has been charged with the murder of National Cab Company driver Frederick Emereje, 72, at 437 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW.  Officers found Emereje with a gunshot wound outside an apartment complex just before 5 […] The post Public Safety Report: Police make arrest in murder of cab driver Downtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Police looking for alleged Lenox Square thieves

Atlanta Police are searching for a group of female suspects who allegedly stole $2,500 worth of merchandise from Lenox Square mall. On Feb. 12, officers were notified by mall security that a team of four to five women entered the Marc Jacobs store and stole items from the display area. The larceny unit of the […] The post Police looking for alleged Lenox Square thieves appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Police searching for alleged meat thief

Police are accusing a Sandy Springs man of stealing more than $15,000 worth of meat products from a Roswell restaurant. The Roswell Police Department says it has secured arrest warrants for 53-year-old Warren Kearney of Sandy Springs for two counts of second-degree burglary. On Feb. 13, officers were dispatched to Uncle Jack’s restaurant on Canton […] The post Police searching for alleged meat thief appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ROSWELL, GA
Ohio fugitive arrested in Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs Police officers helped arrest a dangerous fugitive at an apartment complex on Greyfield Lane on Tuesday. Adarus Black was arrested by members of the SSPD Patrol and Street Crimes Unit, North Metro SWAT and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a Facebook post. The suspect was arrested without incident after officers conducted extensive […] The post Ohio fugitive arrested in Sandy Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Maynard Jackson High School in ‘soft lockdown’ after threats of violence

Maynard Jackson High School in Grant Park is operating under a “soft lockdown” after anonymous threats of violence, according to a statement from Atlanta Public Schools. While the statement didn’t elaborate on the threats, parents on social media indicated that the “soft lockdown” had been ongoing for three days and that bomb threats were called […] The post Maynard Jackson High School in ‘soft lockdown’ after threats of violence appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
News Briefs: Officer survives shooting; third Spelman bomb threat; Jones leaves gov race

Atlanta Police Officer David Rodgers is recovering at Grady Hospital after being shot six times by a wanted street gang member later taken into custody. Rodgers was shot Monday during the incident on Old Hapeville Road when he attempted to arrest Christian Eppinger, 22, a known member of the Young Slime Life gang wanted on […] The post News Briefs: Officer survives shooting; third Spelman bomb threat; Jones leaves gov race appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
