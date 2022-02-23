ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

TikToker reveals what could be the worst planet in the solar system

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A planet nicknamed “rains of terror” may be the worst planet in the solar.

Officially known as HD 189733b, the planet resembles Earth at first and is bigger than Jupiter.

“The wind on this planet is seven times faster than the speed of sound, which means if you stood on this planet, you would be blown in circles around it as the planet moves around its star,” said TikToker @astro_alexandra.

She added: “It rains glass, and it rains glass sideways because of that rain.”

Sign up to our newsletters here .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Our solar system has a mysterious new object! Trans-Neptunian body takes nearly 300 years to travel around the sun - and could help in the search for Planet Nine, astronomers say

Vatican astronomers have discovered a mysterious new object beyond Neptune that could help in the search for our solar system's supposed ninth planet. The trans-Neptunian body, called 2021 XD7, takes 286 years to travel around the sun and is almost certainly smaller than the dwarf planet Pluto. It was spotted...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Earth#Solar System#Jupiter#Tiktoker Astro Alexandra
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Indy100

What would happen if humanity detonated every single nuclear warhead on Earth at the same time?

Have you ever sat down one day and thought, "What would it be like if humanity decided to detonate all of the nuclear bombs on Earth at once?"Of course you haven't. That would be an absolutely insane thing for the planet to do. Like, we know things are pretty bad right now but we don't need to resort to that, do we?Well, if you needed confirmation that exploding all of the planet's nuclear warheads was a terrible idea, then we can only advise that you watch this highly disturbing video by Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell. This colourful and completely...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Science
TheDailyBeast

Whoever Controls the Moon Controls the Solar System

In 1961, U.S. President John F. Kennedy declared that his nation would be the first to land a man on the moon. That ambitious goal would later be fulfilled as two NASA astronauts took wobbly steps across the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, much to the dismay of Russia’s own space program leaders.
ASTRONOMY
NPR

What internet outrage reveals about race and TikTok's algorithm

The Super Bowl is over, so we are officially in Valentine's Day mode over here. We're going to get into a story we haven't been able to stop thinking about for weeks: West Elm Caleb. Why was he dubbed one of the year's first internet villains? And what does his saga tell us about race on the internet? Let's dive in.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

American woman reveals the things that confuse her most about living in the UK

An American woman who moved across the Atlantic for work has revealed all the things she finds bizarre about the UK. Miriam Giraffe moved from Vancouver, Washington on the west coast of the United States to London in 2021. She had previously studied abroad in the UK but is now living here permanently after getting a job. In a series of TikTok videos, Giraffe has documented all the things that have surprised her about the British way of life. One clip has been viewed 217,000 times and she explained that Brits using, “you alright?”, as a greeting still throws her off, as she thinks...
U.K.
Space.com

Mysterious repeating fast radio burst from space looks strangely familiar, scientists realize

Scientists got a strange sense of déjà vu when they took a close look at a mysterious series of bright flashes in a galaxy just 12 million light-years away. The flashes, known as a repeating fast radio burst (FRB), appear surprisingly similar to flashes found in the Crab Nebula. The Crab Nebula is a famous remnant from an old stellar explosion, or supernova, that humans observed in 1054 AD, which was recorded by several distinct cultures. The colorful remnants have displayed bright and brilliant flashes that look a lot like the newly found FRBs, which occurred in the galaxy M81, researchers said.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been labelled 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US businessman who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last week...
WORLD
IFLScience

Largest Ever Family Tree Reveals Origins Of All Humanity

Almost all of us, if we go back far enough in our family trees, come from somewhere else. Maybe it was your mom or dad; maybe it was a distant ancestor who lived more than twelve thousand years ago, but eventually, you’re going to find someone, at some point, who left their homeland in search of a better life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ScienceAlert

The Brain Waves of a Dying Person Have Been Recorded in Detail For The First Time

People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility.  While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death.  When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

NASA Identifies 4,000 Foot-Wide Asteroid Approaching Earth

There’s something less-than-pleasant possibly hurtling itself very close to the surface of Earth. Scientists are now left calculating and plotting what this 4,000 foot-wide asteroid could potentially do within the next week or so. According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, this asteroid is going to hopefully pass...
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

What is Mercury retrograde and why do so many people believe it impacts their lives?

Having a bad day? Mercury retrograde. Broken your phone this morning? Mercury retrograde. Had a sudden and unexpected breakup? Mercury retrograde. It only takes a quick swipe through social media to see this cosmic event taking the blame for pretty much everything – and according to the age-old astrological theory, we are all influenced by its effects. Astrologers have been examining Mercury retrograde for thousands of years, but it wasn't until 2010 when Google searches started to spike. Now, with the help of Instagram and the drive towards self-care and mindfulness, interest in astrology has heightened to a whole...
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

Indy100

170K+
Followers
9K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy