Black History Month: Lincoln Wilmore
In celebration of Black History Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, and events connected to the history of Seattle’s Black community.
Happy Black History Month. But Know the TRUTH – We Are Amazing 24/7 365 (PASS IT ON)
By Lincoln Wilmore
Being Black in America can be complicated, misunderstood, powerful, and empowering. I would like to take this time to share my views and take you on a journey to empower, elevate, inspire, and educate my readers on what it means to be Black in America.
The truth of Being Black in America means We Are Amazing. We are smart, strong, creative, geniuses, inventors, and kind; despite our horrifying history, lies, and untruths! We are full of undeniable resilience, strength, and wisdom.
We are trendsetters, the blueprint and the backbone of America. We change the game. Nevertheless, we/African Americans MUST remind ourselves that our greatness is not limited or contained to just one month. We Are Amazing 365 days of the year, 24 hours a day,7 days a week.
African Americans are constantly overcoming obstacles, causing us to work harder, be smarter, be more, prosper, and succeed. We are constantly bombarded with perceptions and misconceptions, which often lead to fear, trauma, and hate against us. Despite this, we break through the barriers, the mental anguish, and the pain… Why? How? Because We Are Amazing!
The City of Seattle is making tremendous changes: We have elected our second Black mayor, Mayor Bruce Harrell; the Port of Seattle Commission now has two strong eloquent women of color, Toshiko Hasegawa and Hamdi Mohamed; the Seattle Kraken hired Everett Fitzhugh, the first Black broadcaster in the NHL; and the prestigious Lakeside School hired the first African American male, Kai Bynum as Head of School! And so much more. The African American representation in Seattle is diversifying, and yet, more is required. Don’t be afraid, Seattle. Don’t be afraid, America. Don’t be afraid, World. Accepting the truth of our greatness benefits us all.
And that’s the truth.
THE TRUTH. We Ask
WHY DOES AMERICA HATE US?
By Lincoln Wilmore
AMERICA NEEDED US
Trusted us
and our abilities
We plowed their land
Gave them their worth
We ironed their clothes, cleaned their homes, raised their children
Cared for them when they were sick
We built this land without pay or recognition
WE WERE YOUR
Workers
Farmers
Maids
Inventors
Entertainers
Your strength
And your help
AMERICA TOOK OUR
Names
culture
language
religion
our families
our future
our dreams
and our self-worth.
They divided us
And you’re still trying to break us
But we’re not broken
We’re fed up
IN RETURN, AMERICA
Was evil to us
We became your property.
You beat us
hung us
dismembered us
lynched us
raped our women and our children.
You emasculated us
neglected us
You killed us.
America didn’t even want
to educate us.
SO WHY DO YOU HATE US
I can’t make sense of this
AMERICA STILL DOESN’T UNDERSTAND US
How we can still love you, others, and ourselves
despite our hurt and pain
WE HAVE SUFFERED THROUGH
Slavery
Jim Crow
Voting rights
The criminal justice system
Drugs and alcohol
WHAT DO WE WANT
An America that recognizes
Our pain, hurt, and the crime that it has committed.
We want a criminal justice system
Health care system
Educational system
Economic system
that is fair to all
WE WANT
A fair playing field
Yes, this is not a game so stop changing the rules
Equal justice for all
RECOGNIZE THIS
YES, WE ARE
smart, strong, creative, geniuses, inventors, and KIND
Full of undeniable resilience, strength, and wisdom
And we’re still hopeful
HOPEFUL FOR CHANGE
It’s time America
It’s time for accountability
It’s time out for empty promises
No justice, no peace
We won’t stop till it’s
An America for ALL
We Are Amazing,
and THAT’S the REAL TRUTH.
Lincoln is the Youth Leader of Fathers and Sons Together, a youth development organization that focuses on youth and family development. FAST promotes lifestyle changes that support improved educational outcomes, improved health, and wellness. Furthermore, participants make better decisions while inspiring community advocacy and engagement from youth and parents alike. Lincoln is a 16-year-old scholar, writer, athlete, visionary, and entrepreneur.
“I was raised to love myself and my culture and to understand the power of my voice, words, and actions as I continue to embrace and learn the truth of our American history and its stolen land, stolen people, and stolen labor. I yearn to learn the truths and facts of my African American history. Despite the many deceptions, untruths, and misconceptions, what I know is that We Are Amazing! I write to inspire, elevate and inspire all of our greatness. We Are AMAZING! 365 24/7″
Lincoln has authored additional poems including, Being Black in America, and has had a featured article in the South Seattle Emerald.
