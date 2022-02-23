ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cisco, Caterpillar share losses lead Dow's 160-point drop

By MarketWatch Automation
DOW UPDATE

Behind declines for shares of Cisco and Caterpillar, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Wednesday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 160 points, or 0.5%, lower, as shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Caterpillar (CAT) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Cisco's shares have fallen $1.08 (1.9%) while those of Caterpillar are off $3.13 (1.6%), combining for a roughly 28-point drag on the Dow. Home Depot (HD) Visa (V) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

