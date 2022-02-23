- MoDot Road Update

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnow before you go: https://traveler.modot.org/map/. Winter weather has begun to...

www.webstercountycitizen.com

KOLR10 News

Update: Roads conditions in Southwest Missouri

UPDATE 10:00 P.M. – MoDOT is reporting further road coverage across highways throughout southern Missouri, urging potential drivers to avoid travel if possible. Snow and freezing rain is expected to continue throughout the evening and Thursday, contributing to dangerous driving conditions. SOUTHWEST, Mo. – According to MoDOT, roads surrounding Springfield are covered or partly covered, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports poor road conditions across Mid-Missouri

(KMIZ) 7:50 a.m. Update: MoDOT continues to report poor road conditions across Mid-Missouri Thursday morning. Parts of Interstate 70, Highway 63, Highway 54, and other roads are covered with ice and snow, according to the department's Traveler Information Map website. An icy wintery mix has started to fall in the last 15 minutes or so The post WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports poor road conditions across Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MOBERLY, MO
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for late Monday and Tuesday

Read below the latest messages from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI and Des Moines, IA. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...A Prolonged Winter Storm Will Affect the Area With A Wintry Mix and Snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday... .A cold front over southern Minnesota will continue to push south across the area through tonight bringing and end to the balmy temperatures. Monday, snow will spread from the Dakotas into Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. The heavier band of snow should be north of the area. Farther south, warmer temperatures will be drawn northward over the cold front with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain developing. The precipitation appears light Monday, but even a small amount of freezing rain can produce impacts to travel. The freezing drizzle and freezing rain is expected to increase Monday afternoon and Monday night, with potentially a decrease in intensity overnight. A second band of snow develops Tuesday and this band should bring additional light to moderate amounts of snow to the area with the higher amounts along and north of I90. The freezing rain may accumulate 0.01 to a tenth or two for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. MNZ079-086>088-WIZ017-029-032>034-210515- /O.NEW.KARX.WW.Y.0008.220222T0000Z-220223T0000Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Although there will be light snow Monday, the bulk of the snow accumulations are expected Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
NECN

First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday. We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday. When will it start snowing?. The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday,...
KAAL-TV

Possible winter storm early next week

We've put out preliminary Alert Days for Monday and Tuesday as a Winter Storm tries to take aim on us. The signal has been consistent to see accumulating snow in the timeframe. But there is also an expected stronger wind to play a role with the system. As it sits...
Daily Mail

Thousands of flights are canceled as ice storm grips heartlands in latest 'weather whiplash': Temperatures will once again swing by 40 degrees in 24 hours and up to six inches of snow is due in the Northeast including NYC through tomorrow

Thousands of flights have been cancelled and dozens of schools have been closed as a torrent of snow and ice continues to sweep across much of the US today. Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights, including at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, last night as the country deals with two winter storms this week.
Fox News

Winter storm warnings stretch across Plains, Ohio Valley

A significant winter storm with widespread impacts will move from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley on Thursday, and the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Friday. Heavy snow, ice, flooding, rain and bitter cold air will move into these areas. Freezing rain and sleet will be possible from northern Texas...
La Crosse Tribune

Winter storm to bring treacherous icy conditions to South and Midwest before dumping heavy snow in Northeast

A far-reaching winter storm is expected to bring dangerous ice levels to roads in parts of the South and Midwest on Thursday before dumping heavy snow in the Northeast. Ice accumulations greater than 0.25" are likely from the Red River Valley of Texas through the Ozarks and southeast Missouri, according to the Weather Prediction Center.
