Target will soon accept returns, deliver coffee at drive-up stalls

By NICOLE NORFLEET
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Target shoppers soon won't have to get out of their cars if they want to return an unwanted item or grab a Starbucks coffee. Target Corp. announced Wednesday morning that it would expand its drive-up services to allow customers to make returns and pick up orders from their in-store Starbucks coffee...

