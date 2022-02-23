ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Winter storm brings rain, wind, snow, freeze to California

By Shelby Nelson, Mary Beth McDade, Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fioG_0eMvxhiu00

Ice and snow showers made travel dicey on many of California’s mountain highways Wednesday as a very cold and windy storm moved through.

Many parts of the state experienced overnight freezing temperatures and a widespread hard freeze was predicted for early Thursday.

Chains were required on major Sierra Nevada routes and icy conditions disrupted travel over Interstate 5 in Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley and on State Route 58 in the Tehachapi Mountains east of Bakersfield.

Massive traffic jams backed up on I-5 as big rigs and cars were prevented from going over the high-elevation summit and were turned around. The California Highway Patrol said as many as 3,000 vehicles were affected before the road reopened after an hourslong closure.

More than a foot (30.4 centimeters) of new snow was reported by the Big Bear Mountain Resort in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra reported up to 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) of snow from the storm.

Showers and snowfall were expected wound down as the cold low pressure system centered over Nevada moves east and weakens on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Ventura County

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 struck 5.8 miles northwest of Santa Paula at 5:44 p.m., the USGS reported. The temblor, which had a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 and was reported to be a magnitude 4.1 before a later adjustment to magnitude 4.0, struck at a depth of about 16 miles, the USGS added. […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Big Bear, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
KTLA

$60M demolition of old Port of Long Beach bridge set for May

Work to demolish Southern California’s old Gerald Desmond Bridge in the Port of Long Beach will begin in May, the port announced Friday. The port’s Back Channel will be closed to vessels from May 7 to May 9 so that the main span can be disconnected and lowered onto a barge. The 5,134-foot-long (1,565-meter) bridge, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

L.A. City Hall lights up in colors of Ukrainian flag

As Russia continued its attack on Ukraine, Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday night lit up in yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. “Angelenos stand with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters,” Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted in sharing a photo of the historic downtown L.A. building. The L.A. landmark was among several across […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Winter Storm#Extreme Weather#Tejon Pass#State Route 58#The Eastern Sierra#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two or fewer […]
KTLA

‘How much can you dream?’: Iris Rideau makes wine and history

Former Los Angeles resident Iris Rideau moved from Louisiana during the time of segregation. Since her move to California, she’s become the first African-American woman to own a winery in the U.S., as well as the first Black woman on the West Coast to own an insurance company and a securities company. Kareen Wynter reports […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Black History Month celebrated at Long Beach aquarium

Black History Month is being celebrated at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach this weekend. It’s the 20th year that the aquarium has hosted the African-American Festival, which features music, dance, storytelling, and historical displays. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 26, 2022.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
KTLA

Southern California sees record-setting gas prices amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Southern California continued to set new gas price records Thursday as Russian forces began their attack on neighboring Ukraine. The average price of regular gasoline in California climbed to $4.73 — a new record for the state and five cents higher than last week’s prices, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California. That’s also […]
KTLA

CDC relaxes mask guidelines for Americans in healthy, low threat areas

Most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks under new U.S. guidelines released Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed in Granada Hills crash with truck, authorities say

A motorcyclist died in an accident in Granada Hills Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash in the 12200 block of Balboa Boulevard, near the intersection with Pineridge Drive and Jolette Avenue, was reported just before 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department and Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The motorcycle […]
ACCIDENTS
KTLA

1 dead after fire in Sylmar motel

One person was found dead in a Sylmar motel room early Friday after firefighters extinguished a fire in the building, authorities said. The fire was first reported about 6:15 a.m. at the single-story motel in the 12000 block of North San Fernando Road, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Erik Scott. When firefighters […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy