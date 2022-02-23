ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Stellantis employees to get up to $14,670 in profit sharing

By BREANA NOBLE
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Employees of Stellantis, maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks, represented by the United Auto Workers will benefit from the removal of a profit-sharing maximum in the 2019 contract and see checks of up to $14,670 before taxes next month. The payouts are the biggest in more than...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

