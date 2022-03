After playing in the last two games before the All-Star break, Darius Garland has missed the Cavaliers‘ first three games since the break due to lower back soreness. The player and team have faced some scrutiny for Garland’s participation in the All-Star festivities in Cleveland, but general manager Mike Gansey said on Monday that it would not have made sense for the point guard to skip All-Star weekend, given how he was feeling at the time.

NBA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO