ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

How are the roads? City officials give update

By Sara Tomarelli
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ko1G_0eMvxO9D00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Winter weather is affecting many roads across Texoma , leading to possible traffic hazards and wrecks.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper visited the studio to speak about road conditions, what you can expect if you have to drive today, and precautions you can take to be safe.

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

“Just plan to leave early, give yourself more time, watch your speed especially when you’re coming up to intersections,” Eipper said. “Make sure you take items with you like your phone charger, make sure you’re filled up on gas a things, just incase you go off the road and you’re stuck there for a while.”

Officials with the city of Wichita Falls stated they have plowed 83.5 centerline miles of priority one roadways as of 11 a.m. and will continue to progress.

Live Look Around Texoma: Weather Cameras

The roads, however, still remain slick and will likely remain unsafe to drive on through Thursday afternoon while temperatures remain cold.

Officials want to remind everyone to stay off the roads unless they have to travel.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest delays and closings in the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Wichita Falls, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfdx#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Memorial Auditorium cancels concert for safety issue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An issue with the ceiling above the stage at Memorial Auditorium is forcing the cancellation of a concert this weekend from the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra. City officials said it is not a structural issue, and safety measures are being taken to address a problem with loose fire protection coating on […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

ERCOT issues “tight grid conditions” notice, roughly 1 year after mass outages

AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Wednesday that it anticipated “tight grid conditions” until Friday, according to an operations notice. The notice takes effect Wednesday night (Thursday morning) at midnight. The notice said, “To ensure all possible generation is available to serve system demand, ERCOT has requested that the Texas Commission […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Texoma's Homepage

The People’s Convoy makes its way through the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With multiple truckers in tow, The People’s Convoy, bound for Washington, D.C., passed through the City of Amarillo Saturday morning. The convoy protests pandemic mandates across the nation. The convoy comes on the heels of a separate convoy in Canada, also protesting COVID-19 mandates. “On a global scale, this is a […]
AMARILLO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma school and business closings for Friday, Feb. 25

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Another round of winter weather impacts Texoma prompting the closure of schools, businesses, churches and medical offices in the area. To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com. Live Look Around Texoma: Weather Cameras Stay up to date with current weather conditions by utilizing our interactive weather radar, and make sure to check out Texoma’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

School and business closings in Texoma, Thursday, February 24

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Another round of winter weather impacts Texoma prompting the closure of schools, businesses, churches and medical offices in the area. To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com. Live Look Around Texoma: Weather Cameras Stay up to date with current weather conditions by utilizing our interactive weather radar, and make sure to check out Texoma’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy