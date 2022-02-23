How are the roads? City officials give update

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Winter weather is affecting many roads across Texoma , leading to possible traffic hazards and wrecks.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper visited the studio to speak about road conditions, what you can expect if you have to drive today, and precautions you can take to be safe.

“Just plan to leave early, give yourself more time, watch your speed especially when you’re coming up to intersections,” Eipper said. “Make sure you take items with you like your phone charger, make sure you’re filled up on gas a things, just incase you go off the road and you’re stuck there for a while.”

Officials with the city of Wichita Falls stated they have plowed 83.5 centerline miles of priority one roadways as of 11 a.m. and will continue to progress.

The roads, however, still remain slick and will likely remain unsafe to drive on through Thursday afternoon while temperatures remain cold.

Officials want to remind everyone to stay off the roads unless they have to travel.

