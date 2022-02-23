ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Governor rides tractor to work

By Gregg Palermo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTh6y_0eMvxKcJ00

The five-minute commute to work at the State Capitol from the Governor’s Mansion was a little different for Governor Mike Parson Wednesday. Instead of a car or SUV, he traveled by a tractor.

Parson has proclaimed this week as National FFA Week in Missouri in a ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.

The Governor took a ride on a John Deere with Missouri Future Farmers of America President Kaitlin Kleiboeker, of Stotts City, Mo.

