UPDATE: In-N-Out Inching Towards Possible Boise Area Location

By Brad
 5 days ago
There's no doubt that a mention of In-N-Out coming to Idaho creates excitement with burger lovers. And even though it doesn't look like Twin Falls will be getting its own restaurant anytime soon, the California-based chain just might be one step closer to locking in an Idaho location. In-N-Out...

Agree or Disagree: These 5 Popular Cities are Part of Southern Idaho?

We write a lot of stories about different things happening all around Idaho. We love writing about events, animal sightings, and cool real estate, no matter what part of the state it may be in. But there's something that we say in many stories that causes controversy in even the least controversial stories. If we say that Boise is in Southern Idaho, the mobs come out with their pitchforks to tell us we are wrong. But are we?
Is Second Winter in Idaho a Legit Thing? Locals Weigh In

It’s no mystery that Idaho has some pretty cold winters. But this winter has actually been pretty mild compared to most! Or at least we thought. A new winter weather advisory, snowfall everywhere, and a major cold front are begging the question. Are we due for a second winter in Idaho?
What Would You Do? $10,000 to Base Jump Off Perrine Bridge

What would you do? What would you do if someone offered you $10,000? The obvious answer is to accept, but things are never that simple. What if to get that money you had to base jump off of the Perrine Bridge? Are you scared of heights or an adrenaline seeker? What would you do if you got the money, and if $10,000 isn't enough to get you to take the jump, then how much would it take?
TWIN FALLS, ID
You Could Potentially Live in Yellowstone for Free

I’d like to live in a national park. Specifically, the picture above. It’s at Glacier National Park in Montana. I saw a meadow and then looked out at the water before me. I thought this is where I could retire. Trouble is, the government may not approve! I came across a website today and a writer explains that you can live in a national park. Sometimes for free. Check out this link. Some retirees get free lodging or a campsite for free by volunteering for a season or a year.
LIFESTYLE
Mule Deer Illegally Shot in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating the illegal killing of a mule deer in Boise earlier in February. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the dead two-point mule deer buck was picked up by Officer Joshua Leal near Capital High School on February 13. Further investigation...
BOISE, ID
Could Old Phone Books be the Solution to Twin Falls’ Pothole Problem?

Just the mention of the word potholes probably makes you a little bit angry. It also probably makes you think of at least one specific road crater that you hit frequently on your daily drive. Twin Falls is known for potholes. The Rants and Raves pages on Facebook are filled with not-nice things to say about our roads, but there may be a really simple fix.
TWIN FALLS, ID
8 Sure Signs That Someone Isn’t From Twin Falls, Idaho

Every town, state, and country is made up of them. Some are easy to spot, while others do a better job at blending in. I am one. Maybe you are one too. Every place has outsiders that have moved to their town or state. This country is founded on people that moved from other countries at some point in time. Here in Twin Falls, not everyone is welcoming to the guests, which is one reason why it is the outsider's job to blend in and adapt to their new surroundings. As well as they all try, some still leave hints and stand out that they are not originally from here. Here are a few easy ways to spot them:
TWIN FALLS, ID
Deer and Pronghorn to be GPS Tracked in Magic Valley

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers plan to capture and track deer and pronghorn in the desert areas north of Interstate 84 from Eden to Bliss. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced plans to begin capturing about 40 mule deer and 35 pronghorn in the next week to place GPS radio collars on the animals to collect data. Staff will use a helicopter with a net gunner to capture the animals. The radio collars will provide data to biologists to track migration habits, habitat use, and survival. The information will then be available to agencies and businesses to make land-use decisions. The areas the deer and pronghorn will be captured include Hunt, Eden, north of Shoshone and Dietrich, along with Gooding and Bliss. "Capture operations are one-time events designed to cause minimal stress on wildlife on winter range. Biologists attempt to avoid repeatedly stressing wildlife while conducting captures on winter range since the cumulative impacts of multiple disturbances can result in increased mortality," the agency said in a statement. The helicopter will only chase the animals for a maximum of three minutes or less. Most of the operations will happen on public land with some on private property with permission.
BLISS, ID
Idaho Waterpark Expanding to Be One of Biggest in United States

While it may seem like it will never come, warm weather is fast approaching, and once summer is here, people will be craving some time in the lake, pool, and of course water parks. There aren't many water parks in southern Idaho, so people often travel to Salt Lake City to go to Lagoon or Cowabunga Bay. If people want to stay in-state and travel a little less, Roaring Springs near Boise is another, and it is about to get a major facelift.
