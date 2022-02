A jury on Tuesday rejected Sarah Palin’s libel claim in a lawsuit against The New York Times, but that’s unlikely to be the end of it. The former vice presidential candidate is almost certain to appeal, with an eye toward making this a test case before the U.S. Supreme Court. It could become the conservative court’s latest temptation to overturn important precedent that should be left alone.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO