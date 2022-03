What would you do? What would you do if you were in a drive-thru, had an emergency, but realized you had cars behind you, in front of you, and had a curb blocking you in? It isn't uncommon for a drive-thru to have a curb blocking people into a lane, creating you to be stuck if some emergency were to come up while you wait in line. Should these curbs be taken out and what do you do to get out of line when stuck?

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO