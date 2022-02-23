ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Sanctions Are a Good Thing? Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Recovering Nicely Today

By Chris MacDonald
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

When investors check their watch lists for daily price action in the crypto world, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are three of the top cryptocurrencies most often looked at for an idea of which direction the winds are blowing on a given day. As of noon ET today, these three top tokens have appreciated 2.6%, 4%, and 2.9%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

These strong moves higher are noteworthy for a few reasons. From a macro level, global macroeconomic uncertainty related to geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine remains high. As of noon ET, all three major indexes traded lower on these concerns. However, the crypto market overall has risen dramatically, driven by outperformance from these three top tokens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdvWO_0eMvwcuy00

Image source: Getty Images.

Bitcoin received a boost from investor recognition that sanctions may be more limited against Russia than previously thought. Additionally, it appears crypto is receiving a boost from news that Russia may be removed from the SWIFT payment network, a move that could boost crypto transaction volumes in the near term.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin all also saw adoption pick up today. Sling TV announced that it would accept these three tokens, among others, for payment. News that a Dubai-based restaurant has opened with a Dogecoin theme also appears to have some investors excited.

So what

The macro environment is starting to settle down, or at least investors appear to be better able to understand the risk-reward of crypto in the context of these concerns. Perhaps there's an argument that can be made that economic sanctions could boost the value of these digital payment networks. Sometimes, bad news can be good news. Today, crypto investors appear to be interpreting the geopolitical environment as such.

Continued adoption of crypto via various corporate entities continues to drive a bullish long-term trend for investors keen on holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other more speculative tokens such as Dogecoin right now. Should adoption continue to increase, perhaps these near-term market-related headwinds will be an afterthought in short order.

Now what

To be sure, cryptocurrencies are likely to remain volatile assets to hold through these trying times. For top tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, often thought to be among the most defensive cryptocurrencies, this holds true. For Dogecoin, this volatility risk is obviously elevated further. Accordingly, these digital assets remain risk-on trades that many investors may want to be careful with.

That said, the market appears to have an interesting take on the geopolitical issues we're seeing right now. It's entirely possible that investors could refocus on the crypto sector as a way for Russia, or other governments, to counteract the centralization in the global payments system. Whether this turns out to be a turning point for the market, or merely a small blip on a longer-term downtrend, remains to be seen. However, today's price action is certainly intriguing to watch and warrants further investigation from investors.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bitcoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Chris MacDonald owns Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Sanctions#Btc#Getty Images#Swift#Sling Tv
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Motley Fool

Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Will Be the Next Ethereum

Ethereum is an ecosystem of decentralized applications and financial services. As Ethereum has become increasingly congested, transaction speeds have slowed and fees have risen. Avalanche is a faster, cheaper alternative to Ethereum, and it’s growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
MARKETS
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be the 3 Most Valuable Cryptocurrencies by 2030

The crypto market has skyrocketed over 500% to $1.7 trillion in the past two years. A handful of digital assets stand out from the 17,600 cryptocurrencies in circulation. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Terra stand out as leaders now and in years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
166K+
Followers
81K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy