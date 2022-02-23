D.C. residents strongly oppose taxpayer funds for new Commanders stadium

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A convoy of truckers from Pennsylvania is headed to the Washington, D.C. area to protest COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. “We’re going to go around the beltway and choke them like a big boa constrictor,” Scranton businessman Bob Bolus said. Bob Bolus owns a trucking company in Pennsylvania. He organized a convoy from the state to head to Washington, D.C. The convoy traveled through our area to get to the Nation’s Capital. “We, as Americans have no rights,” Bolus said. “We’re higher gas prices, mandates whether we should have a vaccine.” Bolus said his group plans to block traffic on the Capital Beltway. “We’re...

