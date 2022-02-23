ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. residents strongly oppose taxpayer funds for new Commanders stadium

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Commanders want a new stadium. They may have a hard time putting it in Washington, unless the team is willing to pay for it. The same Washington Post poll regarding local reaction to the team’s new...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

WUSA9

Gov. Youngkin meets with northern Virginia families, discusses removal of school mask mandates

LEESBURG, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with families in northern Virginia Thursday, just one day after signing a bill to make masking optional in Virginia schools. The governor's signature on the bill proved a pivotal moment for his administration, which has been working to end school mask mandates since Youngkin's first day in office. He included an emergency clause to make the bill effective no later than March 1.
VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

Food Stamps: 34 States Offering Extra $95 in February

Millions of Americans that get food stamps will automatically be getting a benefits boost worth $95 in February. This comes after the majority of U.S. states extended their support for this month. Check the list below to see if your state is extending food stamp benefits through this month. In...
CBS Baltimore

First Truckers Arrive In Convoy Planned To ‘Choke’ DC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A convoy of truckers from Pennsylvania is headed to the Washington, D.C. area to protest COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. “We’re going to go around the beltway and choke them like a big boa constrictor,” Scranton businessman Bob Bolus said. Bob Bolus owns a trucking company in Pennsylvania. He organized a convoy from the state to head to Washington, D.C. The convoy traveled through our area to get to the Nation’s Capital. “We, as Americans have no rights,” Bolus said. “We’re higher gas prices, mandates whether we should have a vaccine.” Bolus said his group plans to block traffic on the Capital Beltway. “We’re...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

Pa. truckers head to D.C. to protest

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — US Capitol Police and D.C. Officials are preparing for possible truck driver protests ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address next week. The Bob Bolus Towers & Truckers for America Group are taking a cue from their fellow Canadian counterparts and joining an effort to protest at the […]
WASHINGTON, DC

