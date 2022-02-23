Beat your cabin fever with a Stone Pony show

It can be hard to endure the long nights of winter at home with just your playlist to keep you entertained, so why not get out of the house — beat your cabin fever — and head over to The Stone Pony in Asbury Park. The March lineup at the Pony is diverse with so much talent packed into one month, you’re sure to find an old, or new, favorite to enjoy. Visit stoneponyonline.com/ to purchase tickets.

LAUREN ALAINA

Lauren Alaina is ten years into her Nashville career and she has earned a reputation as one of the genre’s most compelling storytellers. This “Top of the World Tour” will give you a glimpse into her bold lyrics that incorporate her struggles and heartaches. She is joined by special guest Spencer Crandall on Thursday, March 3 at 7p.m. on the Stone Pony stage. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

JUDAS PRIESTESS

Friday, March 4 is girl’s night, so to speak, at the Pony. The all-girl tribute to metal gods Judas Priest hits the stage at 7p.m. with special guests Metal Life Crisis and more. Boys and girls alike will enjoy this heavy metal phenomenon and enjoy their take on classic metal. You can get your tickets in advance for $20 or $25 at the door.

JAKE CLEMONS BAND

Solo artist and E Street Band member Jake Clemons returns to The Pony with his band on Saturday, March 5 at 7p.m. Kick off the show with Jake’s cousin Jarod Clemons and his band, the Late Nights, as the opening act. Jake’s musical endeavors this past decade have made him a familiar figure around the world and now is your chance to see him right in your backyard. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

TRAMPS LIKE US

Springsteen fans can roll right off the Clemons show into a two-set four-hour show of classic Bruce favorites when Tramps Like Us takes the stage on Friday, March 18. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show runs from 8p.m. to midnight. Tramps Like Us is renowned for their fan rapport often playing endless requests from the audience during their shows. The Stone Pony is one of their favorite places to play and please Asbury Park fans. Grab your tickets $22 in advance or $25 at the door.

THE NERDS PLAID PARTY

The Nerds first-ever Plaid Party is at the one and only Stone Pony on Saturday, March 19. Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day weekend dressed in your best plaids and enjoy the Nerds with special guest The 7th Realm. Doors open at 6:30p.m. and the show is 7p.m. to 11:30p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. If you haven’t experienced The Nerds live yet, here’s your chance!

WOLF ALICE

UK favorites, Wolf Alice, will be on the Pony Stage on Thursday, March 24 at 7p.m. Ellie Rowswell (vocals, guitar), Joff Oddie (guitar, vocals), Joel Amey (drums) and Theo Ellis (bass) formed their band in 2015 and have seen success ever since. Their gold-selling debut album “My Love is Cool” has soared to #2 on the UK charts and their sophomore album “Visions of a Life” picked up a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Performance.

SOCCER MOMMY

Sophie Allison, aka Soccer Mommy, takes the Stone Pony stage on Friday, March 25 with meaningful lyrics off her “color theory” album. The album confronts the ongoing mental health and familial trials that have plagued the 22-year-old artists since pre-pubescence, presenting listeners with an uncompromising honest self-portrait. Tickets are $22 each on stoneponyonline.com

MOROCCAN SHEEPHERDERS

Come enjoy what the Moroccan Sheepherders themselves call a “heady melange of genres ranging from tribal ambient trance to hard-core, blue-eyed blues-rock,” because after hearing that description, how could you not go hear it for yourself?! On Saturday, March 26 you have your chance to give this unique band a listen on the Stone Pony stage. Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 at the door.

THE RECORD COMPANY

This Los Angeles trio hits the Jersey Shore coming off their third album, “Play Loud” and pushing themselves into unchartered territory with new tracks that move beyond the homemade sound of The Record Company’s first two albums. Band members Alex Stiff, Chris Vos and Marc Cazorla take the stage on Thursday, March 31 at 7p.m. Tickets are $25 each on stoneponyonline.com.