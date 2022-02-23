Attempted Homicide Arrests
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) The high-speed chase that occurred on February 21, 2022, stemmed from a shooting in Arcata. 19-year-old Skyra Eve Summers and two underage teens are jailed in what authorities call a case of attempted homicide. Humboldt County deputies say they recovered two weapons, including a machine gun along with 900 fentanyl pills and over a pound of cannabis.
