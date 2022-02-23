ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens City School District Board of Education meeting

Members of the public are invited to provide input to the Athens City School District Board of Education on the issue of re-employing Stephanie Elmore during her service retirement.

Speakers are limited to five minutes each, and all public comment will be closed at thirty minutes. A sign-up sheet will be used, if necessary, to determine the order in which persons will address the Board.

This meeting will take place at the District’s Board of Education regular school board meeting on March 24, 2022.

