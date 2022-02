About 5,000 people ran in-person in the first day of the Cowtown’s 5K and 10K races, with thousands more expected to run in Sunday’s longer distance races. According to event organizers, an additional 660 others are registered to run the two distances virtually. Runners including Hadeel Aqel of Arlington braced chilly conditions early Saturday morning. Aqel said she has recently eased back into working out and initially, she did not plan to run the 5K on Saturday.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO