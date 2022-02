GETTYSBURG, S.D. (KELO) — For the person who has everything: How about owning your own Air Force base?. A retired businessman in California wants to sell this piece of property north of Gettysburg, South Dakota that was once the site of a U.S. Air Force radar station decades ago. Dozens of airmen served at the base during the height of the Cold War and locals remember the impact they had on the community.

GETTYSBURG, SD ・ 6 DAYS AGO