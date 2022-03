Pokemon Sword and Shield is hosting a new event for players in celebration of Pokemon Day. From now until February 27th, players will have the opportunity to battle and capture Gigantamax versions of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise in the Wild Area of Pokemon Sword and Shield. This marks a rare opportunity for Pokemon Sword and Shield players to obtain Gigantamax versions of Blastoise and Venusaur without purchasing the DLC content added in 2020. Typically, players can obtain one of the two Pokemon during the course of the Isle of Armor DLC storyline, while the other Pokemon can be obtained either through Raid Battles or by feeding a Venusaur or Blastoise a Max Soup.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO