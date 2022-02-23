ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Trends in Pediatric ED Visits for Mental Health Conditions Explored

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Compared with 2019, there were declines in weekly emergency department visits associated with mental health conditions (MHCs) during 2020, followed by variation in specific MHCs by age and sex during 2021 and January 2022, according to research published in the Feb. 18 early-release issue...

scitechdaily.com

Almost 1 in 3 Older Adults Develop New Medical Conditions After COVID-19 Infection

Results can help anticipate the scale of future health complications and improve planning for use of healthcare resources. Almost a third (32 of every 100) of older adults infected with covid-19 in 2020 developed at least one new condition that required medical attention in the months after initial infection, 11 more than those who did not have covid-19, finds a US study published by The BMJ on February 9, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jacksonville Journal Courier

New study finds coronavirus survivors more likely to develop mental health conditions

According to a survey published in the British Medical Journal on Wednesday, people who survive a COVID-19 infection are at a higher risk of developing multiple mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and sleep problems in the months after becoming infected with the coronavirus. Researchers studied a group of 153,848...
MENTAL HEALTH
WDTV

Noise-Induced Hearing Loss and Pediatric ENT Health

Sponsored - Discover the causes and symptoms of pediatric hearing loss and learn about treatment options with Brandy Straface, physician assistant at United Hospital Center. There are two types of hearing loss: nerve hearing loss (also called sensorineural hearing loss – SNHL) and conductive hearing loss. Nerve hearing loss...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Autism, ADHD associated with higher risk for early death

Young people with autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have a higher risk of dying early from a range of causes, a new research review suggests. Researchers found that before middle-age, people with autism face higher-than-average rates of death from both "natural" causes, like heart disease, and "unnatural" ones, including accidents and suicide.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Study Suggests Long COVID Could be Related to Effect of Coronavirus on Vagus Nerve

Long COVID symptoms could be linked to the effect of the coronavirus on the vagus nerve—one of the most important multi-functional nerves in the body, according to a study. The vagus nerve extends from the brain down into the torso and into the heart, lungs and intestines, as well as several muscles, including those involved in swallowing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mental Health
Mental Health
Health
Health
Public Health
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Idaho8.com

People with autism or ADHD are more likely to die early, review says

Having autism or ADHD could come with a higher risk of dying earlier than normal, according to new research. Several previous studies have suggested these neurodevelopmental disorders might be linked with a higher risk of premature death, but findings were inconsistent, according to a new meta-analysis, or review of data from many previous studies, published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. The meta-analysis examined 27 studies that were based in North America and Europe and published between 1988 and 2021, amounting to more than 642,000 participants.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

An early prediction model for chronic kidney disease

Based on the high incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in recent years, a better early prediction model for identifying high-risk individuals before end-stage renal failure (ESRD) occurs is needed. We conducted a nested case"“control study in 348 subjects (116 cases and 232 controls) from the "Tianjin Medical University Chronic Diseases Cohort". All subjects did not have CKD at baseline, and they were followed up for 5Â years until August 2018. Using multivariate Cox regression analysis, we found five nongenetic risk factors associated with CKD risks. Logistic regression was performed to select single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) from which we obtained from GWAS analysis of the UK Biobank and other databases. We used a logistic regression model and natural logarithm OR value weighting to establish CKD genetic/nongenetic risk prediction models. In addition, the final comprehensive prediction model is the arithmetic sum of the two optimal models. The AUC of the prediction model reached 0.894, while the sensitivity was 0.827, and the specificity was 0.801. We found that age, diabetes, and normal high values of urea nitrogen, TGF-Î², and ADMA were independent risk factors for CKD. A comprehensive prediction model was also established, which may help identify individuals who are most likely to develop CKD early.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Dementia: Midlife chronic conditions linked to increased risk

Life expectancy is increasing in many parts of the world. Longer lives are playing a part in the increased prevalence of dementia. Researchers are keen to understand what factors in earlier life might predict dementia. In a recent study, scientists identified links between dementia and multiple chronic conditions in midlife.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

The Neurobiology of Suicide

The brain areas primarily involved in suicidal thoughts and behaviors are part of systems related to emotion and impulse regulation. The ventral prefrontal cortex (VPFC) is involved in suicidal ideation, while the dorsal prefrontal cortex (DPFC) is involved in suicidal actions. The dorsal anterior cingulate cortex (dACC) and insula may...
MENTAL HEALTH
Inside Nova

UVA Health studies ivermectin, fluvoxamine to treat COVID-19

UVA Health has joined a nationwide study evaluating two repurposed medications in the search for effective, safe treatments for mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Repurposed medications are already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of other diseases or conditions. The nationwide double-blind study, called ACTIV-6, is expected to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists characterize the imbalanced gut bacteria of patients with myocardial infarction, angina and heart failure

The human gut contains trillions of bacteria, collectively called the gut microbiome, which may have positive and negative effects on human health. When in balance they function as an inner chemistry factory producing numerous compounds that promote good health. However, an unhealthy lifestyle—poor diet, smoking, lack of physical activity or disease—can disrupt the balance, leading the microbiome to instead produce compounds that may trigger multiple non-communicable chronic disorders in people at high genetic risk, including myocardial infarction, angina or heart failure.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Long COVID and Mental Health

The COVID-19 pandemic took 5.7 million lives worldwide, caused 114 million people to lose their jobs, and has many other long-lasting effects. Long COVID is not a mental health condition; however, it can be considered a chronic medical condition that elicits many mental health symptoms. A study in The Lancet...
MENTAL HEALTH
Futurity

Can younger people’s mental health signal dementia risk?

Preventing mental disorders in young people might reduce or delay the burden of dementia in older people, according to a new study. Investing in good mental health care for young people—including evidence-based interventions for mental health problems—could help reduce the burden of neurodegenerative disease, researchers say. The study...
MENTAL HEALTH
Mercury News

Hayward explores alternative to police answering mental health crisis calls

HAYWARD — In Hayward, rather than just police showing up to handle 911 mental health crises, medical professionals are now often called to help as well. The new approach is showing promising results, with arrests or citations in only two of the 174 cases referred to the alternative program since September.
HAYWARD, CA

