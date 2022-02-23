ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tackles 'Avengers: Endgame' as Vudu's most pre-ordered title ever

mycentraloregon.com
 4 days ago

While the movie is still raking in the dough in theaters, fans apparently can’t wait to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home at home. The $1.83 billion-grossing Sony film has become the most pre-ordered title in the history of...

www.mycentraloregon.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

New Blue's Clues movie has confused viewers thinking of Spider-Man: No Way Home

A Blue's Clues movie is in the works, and it's drawing a strange comparison – everyone is saying the same thing about Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is titled Blue's Big City adventure and will release on Paramount Plus, though further details are scarce at the moment. From the first look picture, though, it seems all three Blue's Clues hosts will be uniting – No Way Home-style.
MOVIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The stars of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' recreated the pointing Spider-Man meme and it's perfect

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest installment in the insanely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been highly successful since hitting theaters back in December. The movie is now the third-highest grossing domestic release ever, making $772 million (so far). No Way Home has passed Avatar for domestic box office, and only trails Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame (the latter of which also starred Tom Holland as Spider-Man).
MOVIES
Polygon

Blue’s Clues is getting its own Spider-Man: No Way Home-like movie

A new Blue’s Clues movie will debut on Paramount Plus this year — and it’ll bring the three generations of hosts together for a big adventure. The children’s show, which premiered in 1996, follows a curious blue puppy named Blue, who leaves paw prints on items (the clues) that her owner must seek out in order to solve a puzzle of the day. Blue’s house is full of talking objects who help the owner solve the daily mystery.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Willem Dafoe
Black Enterprise

‘Bel-Air’s’ Carlton Character Hits Back at Online Trolls Who Call Him ‘Ugly’

The new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot has easily become one of the most well-received new scripted series on the market. Bel-Air has risen up the popularity ranks with its more serious adaption of the iconic ’90s sitcom. The new show introduces a lineup of new star talent including Jabari Banks as Will Smith, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, and Adrian Holmes as the beloved Uncle Phil.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Official Concept Art for Tobey Maguire's Costume Released

Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally released some official concept art for Tobey Maguire's version of the character. Billed as "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" in marketing material, the Sam Raimi variant was a massively fan-requested element for the film. Luckily, the MCU feature did not disappoint as both Maguire's Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield's "Amazing" renditions ended up alongside Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker on the big screen. Clearly, this was a project that all three actors had great respect for. Maguire specifically talked about what led him back to the tights after all these years in an exclusive interview with Marvel.com after the release of the film. Sometimes all it takes is the right conversation to get the ball rolling. Check out the concept art from artist Christian Cordella down below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Order#Sony Pictures#Fandango#No Way Home#Sd#Hdx#K Uhd#Avengers#Abc Audio
ComicBook

Tom Holland's Uncharted Will Have One Major Box Office Advantage Over Spider-Man: No Way Home

Uncharted will carry one big advantage over Spider-Man: No Way Home during its theatrical run. China will allow the Tom Holland movie to screen in the country, an opportunity not afforded to the last MCU feature. March 14th will see the movie release In China after opening in 15 international markets last weekend. The Sony property managed to bring home $22 million and that total will only grow over time. It also signals a bit of a shift for China as it relates to big blockbusters. The Batman will also see a March release after some speculation about it getting left out of the territory as well. It will be interesting to monitor if these massive films are back or if these two movies are the exception to the rule. However, there's no doubt this can only help Uncharted as it gets the wind in its sails from such a large market coming open unexpectedly.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Speaks Out About The Film’s Plot Hole

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Speaks Out About The Film’s Plot Hole. MCU’s latest film, No Way Home continues to dominate in the box office, even surpassing Avatar to become the third-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office. A lot of Marvel fans have been eager to learn everything about how the movie was made, and are very grateful to the recent interviews from the crew and cast. During IGN Fan Fest, the writers of No Way Home, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers addresses Venom’s possible futures. During the event, the writers were also asked about a ‘plot hole” as some fans have wondered about the physical evidence that were left behind after Doctor Strange’s spell erased everyone’s memories of Peter Parker. Although the writers know the answer, they aren’t giving any info about it yet.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home writers address Venom's MCU future

Spider-Man: No Way Home writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna have discussed the future of Venom within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In one of No Way Home's post-credits stings, Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock is spotted sinking drinks at a bar before being zapped back to his own universe, leaving behind a remnant of the symbiote.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Batman’ Actor Peter Sarsgaard Says We’ve “Probably” Reached The Superhero Saturation Point

Peter Sarsgaard is no stranger to superhero films. Even before his upcoming role in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” as shady District Attorney Gil Coulson, Sarsgaard went full-on villain for the oft-maligned Ryan Reynolds film, “Green Lantern” back in 2011. That film saw the actor bury himself under prosthetics to play Hector Hammond. And now, more than a decade later, he thinks that the world might have reached its saturation point with superhero films.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Tease How Ending Affects Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Universes

Spider-Man: No Way Home is breaking most box office records that stand in its way for a reason fans can't (and won't) stop applauding. Despite being rooted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the largest franchise to ever come out of Hollywood, the film ties together three separate franchises that represent three different generations of Marvel fans. You have Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Universe featuring Tobey Maguire as the beloved web-slinger and Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man Universe with Andrew Garfield in the lead role. Then you have Tom Holland's ongoing Spidey works.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Has a Spider-Man: Homecoming Surprise for Tomorrow

Marvel's Avengers has a Spider-Man: Homecoming surprise dropping tomorrow for players, or at least players of the Avengers game on PS4 and PS5. Spider-Man is still exclusive to PlayStation versions of the game, and there's no word of this changing, and, at this point no reason to expect the character to come to other versions of the game. What we can expect is Peter Parker's suit from Spider-Man: Homecoming to be added to the game, via the in-game store marketplace, tomorrow, February 24. That's right, the game is getting another MCU skin tomorrow. At launch, and for a few months after, fans were demanding more MCU skins. Now, a year and a few months later, MCU skins are releasing at a very steady rate.
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’: One Guest Star Was the First Actor Discovered on ‘Don Adams’ Screen Test’

One Happy Days guest star was the first person to ever win the 1975 series Don Adams’ Screen Test. Unless you grew up in the 70s, you probably don’t know much, if anything, about the series, though. Don Adams’ Screen Test was a game show that only ran for a season. But it was pretty groundbreaking for its time. And it may have set the pace for the hundreds of reality series to come.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy