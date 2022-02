The police are investigating the death of a young person at a mental health hospital, The Independent can reveal.Police are investigating the death of a young girl at The Huntercombe Maidenhead mental health hospital in February. In a statement to The Independent: Thames Valley Police, said: “Thames Valley Police is conducting an investigation after the death of a girl following an incident at Huntercombe Hospital in Maidenhead on Saturday 12 February. The girl’s next of kin have been informed and our officers are supporting them. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time. An investigation is...

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO