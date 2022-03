SIOUX CITY -- This weekend will mark the first time that Bishop Heelan's show choir program really gets to show off at the high school's new gym. According to a press release from the Catholic educators, about 30 Siouxland show choirs will compete on Friday and Saturday in Bishop Heelan High School’s annual Crusader Classic show choir invitational event. It will be just the second time the entire show choir event is held in Heelan’s new high school and the O’Gorman Fieldhouse. The previous year’s event had to be downsized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO