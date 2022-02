The bad news keeps coming for Phil Mickelson. The PGA Tour told The Desert Sun on Saturday that Mickelson will no longer be the host of The American Express event in La Quinta, California. The Mickelson Foundation, which was created in 2019 and had a contract to be the charitable benefactor of the tournament through 2024, will also no longer be associated with the event.

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO