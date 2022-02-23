ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 Premiere Date Set: Watch Teaser for Final Episodes (VIDEO)

Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 Premiere Date Set: Watch Teaser...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Biloxi Sun Herald

‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2: Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer

Netflix is really drawing out the fourth and final season of its hit show Ozark. The streaming giant is releasing the final season in two parts: Part one premiered in mid-January, and part two is scheduled to drop in late April. Ahead of the release, Netflix released a short teaser trailer, and it gives a brief glimpse of the show’s thrilling climax.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Barry (Finally!) Gets Season 3 Premiere Date at HBO — See First-Look Photos

Click here to read the full article. Hey, remember Barry? HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy hasn’t aired in nearly three (!) full years — but the drought is almost over. Season 3 will premiere Sunday, April 24 at 10/9c, TVLine has learned. Bill Hader stars as the titular hitman-slash-aspiring actor, who’s trying to leave his bloody day job behind and pursue his dreams of Hollywood stardom. “While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play,” according to HBO’s official synopsis. “What is it about his own psyche that...
TV SERIES
Variety

SAG Awards’ Split Drama Vote Sets Up a ‘Succession’ vs. ‘Squid Game’ Cage Match as Emmy Season Begins

Click here to read the full article. It’s going to be a wild Emmy season, and if the SAG Awards are any sort of early indication, we’ve got quite a drama race on our hands. SAG Awards voters split their drama votes on Sunday night, honoring HBO’s “Succession” with an overdue ensemble win (the show’s first SAG award, period!) while recognizing two of the stars of Netflix’s “Squid Game” with individual prizes. “Squid Game” was recognized for male actor (Lee Jung-Jae), female actor (Jung Ho-yeon) and stunt ensemble. “Squid Game” benefited from SAG’s large voting body, many of whom likely caught the...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 13 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Where to Watch, Teasers, Previews, News and Everything You Need to Know for the FINALE

The penultimate episode felt like a finale, what more could the next run have in store?. After a short hiatus due to the Winter Olympics this year, DC's Legends of Tomorrow came back with an explosive penultimate run, and just like that, the finale is about to arrive with Season 7 Episode 13 and here is everything you need to know for the show.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Walking Dead EP: Commonwealth Arc Isn't 'Ripped From the Headlines,' But…

Click here to read the full article. When Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang and her colleagues started writing the Commonwealth arc back in 2019 — “That’s how long it’s been brewing,” she tells TVLine — they didn’t set out to mirror modern-day disparities between the haves and the have nots. And yet, based on Sunday’s episode (recapped in full here), they kind of did just that. “In order to tell this story about a society that is stratified by class, we were looking at a lot of historical moments and talking about things that wound up being very relevant to our current moment in...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7 Episode 13) Season finale, “Knocked Down, Knocked Up”, trailer, release date

The Legends are all disappointed and hurt by Gideon’s actions, but Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary. Itching to get back to doing what they love best, they realize that Gwyn has broken the treaty and must find him. Meanwhile, Sara keeps an important secret from Ava because she doesn’t know how she will react. Startattle.com – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow | The CW.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Ozark final episodes release date revealed with a new trailer

Ozark dropped the first part of season 4 last month, and Netflix has now confirmed when we'll be getting the final ever run of episodes. The streaming giant has revealed that season 4B will be premiering on April 29, and it's also given us a brand new trailer to go with it.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Ozark’ season four part two trailer confirms April release date

Netflix has confirmed that the second batch of episodes in Ozark‘s fourth season will be released on April 29 – you can watch a trailer below. The concluding seven episodes of the show’s final season will arrive almost three months after the first part released in January, picking up as Ruth (Julia Garner) seeks vengeance following the murder of her cousin Wyatt.
TV SERIES

