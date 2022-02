Our brains change as we age and grow here on Earth. But what happens to the human brain after being in space for a long time?. In a new study, a collaborative effort between the European Space Agency and Russia's space agency Roscosmos, researchers have explored how cosmonauts' brains change after traveling to space and back. And they showed how the brain adapts to spaceflight, finding that the brain is almost "rewired," and both fluid shifts and shape changes occur. These changes can last for months after a person returns to Earth, the researchers found.

