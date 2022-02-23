ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Falcons let Cordarrelle Patterson go via free agency to add Titans pass-rusher Harold Landry?

By Wendy Adams, Midday Show W Andy Randy
The 2022 NFL league year and free agency gets underway on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET. At that time, all 2021 contracts will expire and teams can begin the trading period.

The Falcons need help on both sides of the football. One glaring issue over the past several years has been the lack of pass rush. Would you be willing to give up one of the team's more productive players last season to get an edge rusher?

Pro Football Focus' Arjun Menon released his free agency predictions for the Falcons. Should the Falcons part with Cordarrelle Patterson for this Tennessee Titans edge rusher and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback?

Per PFF:

33. EDGE HAROLD LANDRY III, TENNESSEE TITANS
Prediction: Atlanta Falcons — Four years, $60 million ($32 million guaranteed)

In this scenario, Landry reunites with his former defensive coordinator Dean Pees in Atlanta and replaces Dante Fowler Jr.

Landry, by stats alone, had himself quite a year — 68 pressures, 12 sacks and 13 QB hits. It is still important to note that 42 of Landry’s pressures were of the cleanup or unblocked variety. Thus, his value may not be as high as the statistics say it should be.

On the flip side, Landry is an ascending player who is only 25 years old. With that age and production, he’ll have plenty of suitors in free agency. He’s also very durable, playing over 1,000 regular season and postseason snaps in three consecutive years.

45. CB STEVEN NELSON, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Prediction: ATLANTA FALCONS – Two years, $14 million ($8.5 million guaranteed)
Nelson had a bit of a down year in 2021, as he allowed a 65.2% completion percentage when targeted and four touchdowns. He allowed the highest passer rating when targeted since his rookie season (103.5), and 46.4% of his receptions allowed went for a first down or touchdown. He performed better in the past, and due to the streaky nature of coverage performance, he could easily rebound next season.

Patterson rushed for 618 yards and six touchdowns adding an additional 548 yards receiving and five touchdowns in his first season with the Falcons in 2021.

