Glasgow City Council is the latest local authority to announce it is imposing a 3% council tax rise in April.Council tax was frozen across Scotland last year but Finance Secretary Kate Forbes gave local authorities the freedom to increase it as much as they liked for the 2022 financial year.Ms Forbes did announce a £150 council tax rebate or discount for homes in bands A to D and for people who qualify for reduced rates amid a cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills.Councils had criticised a £371 million real-terms funding cut in this year’s SNP-Green draft budget, with umbrella group...

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO