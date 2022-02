The government quietly began rationing at-home Covid tests on Monday, hours before the prime minister announced the free scheme would end altogether on 1 April. Up until now, rapid lateral flow tests have been free to order on the gov.uk website, with Britons being encouraged to “flow before you go” to any social situation – particularly ones involving elderly or vulnerable people. The public could previously order one pack of seven tests every 24 hours through the site – plus they were available through pharmacies – but this morning, the website was blocking anyone from requesting more tests...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO