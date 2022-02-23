ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Okposo likely out in Montreal due to illness

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzLS2_0eMvsaIM00

(WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres already knew they’d be without Victor Olofsson for Wednesday’s game in Montreal against the Candiens due to sickness. Now it appears Kyle Okposo is doubtful.

"Illness was the update, so we don’t expect him for tonight. But he’s still a possibility," said head coach Don Granato following Wednesday's morning skate.

That means Brandon Biro will likely play his first NHL game. This season, the 23-year-old college free agent signee has nine goals and 27 assists for 36 points in 39 games. That ties him with JJ Peterka for the team’s assist lead.

Biro spent four years at Penn State University, and in his final two seasons scored 26 goals and 39 assists for 65 points in 62 games.

Buffalo has lost its last three games, but this season, the team is 3-0-0 against Montreal. The last time in Montreal, there were only 500 fans in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now the building is half-full, and head coach Granato thinks it makes a difference.

“The building is dead with no fans, and last game you could see the jump in their players with the energy in the building," Granato said. "It’s a different challenge and a different team for us this week than it was last week based on that. So this is not a pushover team by any means. They’re starting to find a little bit of a rhythm, so this is a big challenge for us.”

The Canadiens have just 11 wins this season, but they have won three-straight games under interim head coach Marty St. Louis, including a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs and a 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues.

Tage Thompson continues to be red-hot for the Sabres with six goals in his last five games, and 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points in his last 17 games.

Rasmus Asplund’s last goal came on Nov. 21. He hasn’t scored in 32 games, and has one goal in 41 games. Last season, he earned a regular spot on the wing with Thompson and Casey Mittelstadt and was Buffalo’s best two-way forward. He contributed seven goals in 28 games after being buried on the taxi squad by Ralph Krueger.

The last time the Sabres were in Montreal, Jeff Skinner had four goals and five points. It’s the only game he’s scored in in his last 10.

Alex Tuch continues to impress with 21 points in 19 games with the Sabres. Peyton Krebs has eight points in his last 11 games.

Craig Anderson will get the call in goal. He played in front of an exhausted team in Columbus, giving up six goals.

The biggest part of Montreal’s resurgence under St. Louis has been Cole Caufield. The Canadiens took the deeply talented goal scorer 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, the same draft the Sabres grabbed Dylan Cozens seventh overall. Caufield had scored one goal all season for the Habs, but he’s played well for his new coach, scoring five goals in six games.

Join Pat Malacaro for pregame coverage on WGR starting at 6:30 p.m. EST when we’ll hear from Granato, Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and Will Butcher.

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Stars outshine Sabres in Dallas

The Sabres were unable to squash their five-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon, as they come up short in a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. TJ Luckman has a complete game recap:
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Peyton Krebs
Person
Victor Olofsson
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Brandon Biro
Person
Ralph Krueger
Person
Don Granato
Person
Kyle Okposo
WGR550

Three observations: Struggling Sabres keep sliding

The Buffalo Sabres traveled to Texas on Sunday for a matinee affair with the Dallas Stars for the second game of their season series. Dallas took the first game from the Sabres by a score of 5-4 in Buffalo. Josh Schmit has his three observations:
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
607
Followers
3K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy