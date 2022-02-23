Businesses connect to future employees at UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Local businesses are connecting with potential future employees at UW-La Crosse.

The annual ‘Take an Eagle to Breakfast’ event took place Wednesday morning.

UWL students from the College of Businesses administration can connect with employers from our area during the event.

“If we can bring the business community and connect with them, that’s really valuable information because you can’t learn everything in a classroom setting or a textbook. And that’s what this business community can do to help,” said Citizens State Bank CEO Dennis Vogel.

Four students received scholarships during the breakfast.

