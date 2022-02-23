ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Businesses connect to future employees at UW-La Crosse

By Greg White
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Local businesses are connecting with potential future employees at UW-La Crosse.

The annual ‘Take an Eagle to Breakfast’ event took place Wednesday morning.

UWL students from the College of Businesses administration can connect with employers from our area during the event.

“If we can bring the business community and connect with them, that’s really valuable information because you can’t learn everything in a classroom setting or a textbook. And that’s what this business community can do to help,” said Citizens State Bank CEO Dennis Vogel.

Four students received scholarships during the breakfast.

UW-La Crosse, local police to search for missing student Hamud Faal

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, local police and the family of Hamud Faal will be in Riverside Park Saturday to search for the missing UW-L student. Twenty-five-year-old Faal was last seen early Sunday morning walking alone near Front and Jay streets. The La Crosse Police Department has asked anyone with information to contact them. The search...
LA CROSSE, WI
Gundersen Health System to build new hospital in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System will build a new hospital in Whitehall to provide health services for rural residents. The new building will be a two-floor, 32 bed hospital. It will feature updated emergency services, operating rooms and nursing accommodations. The goal is to provide generational health in rural communities, said Gundersen CEO Scott Rathgaber. “This hospital and...
WHITEHALL, WI
Tomah Health reopening Urgent Care next week

TOMAH (WKBT) — Tomah Health will reopen its Urgent Care facility next week due to a decline in patient volumes in the emergency department. “We seem to be through the latest wave of COVID and the department is in a position to offer the service again,” Emergency Services Director Suzanne Downing said. “It’s important for the community to have access...
TOMAH, WI
