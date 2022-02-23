ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs. South Carolina

By Tony Tsoukalas
 5 days ago

Nate Oats called for a better defensive showing, and Alabama answered. Following an uninspiring loss at then-No. 4 Kentucky over the weekend, the Crimson Tide rebounded Tuesday night, gritting out a 74-72 victory at Vanderbilt.

"I was really pleased with our guys' effort," Oats said after the game. "We didn't play particularly well on offense in the first half — we had way too many turnovers — but I think this was a character win."

Alabama (18-10, 8-7 in the SEC) will now look to carry over that momentum as it returns to Coleman Coliseum to face South Carolina (16-10, 7-7) on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday’s matchup between the Crimson Tide and Gamecocks.

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama vs. South Carolina

When: 5 p.m. CT, Wednesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide recorded held on for a 74-72 win at Vanderbilt. Alabama was led by Jahvon Quinerly, who came off the bench to record 19 points and three assists while shooting 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

“[Oats] wasn’t pleased with the effort I was giving to the team,” Quinerly said after the game. “That was the main reason I came off the bench. I just tried to respond the best way I could by bringing positive energy today in the walkthrough and in the game.”

JD Davison earned the team’s Hard Hat Award, netting his second career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with five assists and three steals. The Crimson Tide shot 22 of 25 (88%) from the free-throw line and overcame a nine-point deficit in the victory.

Last time out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks recorded their third straight win over the weekend, beating LSU 77-75 behind a 33-point performance from Jermaine Couisnard. The 33 points were a career-high for the junior guard, who shot 12 of 18 from the floor, including 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. South Carolina will host Mississippi State on Wednesday night before traveling to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

The series: Alabama holds a 32-16 advantage in the all-time series against South Carolina. The Crimson Tide won the first meeting between the two schools, beating the Gamecocks 49-24 in Atlanta. Alabama has won the last six games in the series, leading back to a season sweep over South Carolina during the 2016-17 season. Last year, the Crimson Tide beat the Gamecocks 81-78 in Columbia, S.C., as John Petty Jr. recorded 20 points and eight rebounds while knocking down three shots from beyond the arc.

Alabama's 81-78 win over South Carolina last season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1m5b_0eMvrtr800
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

BamaCentral

2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 17

It's the final week of the regular season for college basketball, and Alabama basketball took a solid step forward heading into the SEC Tournament. The Crimson Tide picked up two solid wins last week: a 74-72 win at Vanderbilt followed by a 90-71 thumping of South Carolina. While neither of Alabama's opponents were ranked, the games revealed something that has been missing from the Crimson Tide for quite some time: solid defensive effort.
BamaCentral

Person
Roger Hoover
Person
John Petty Jr.
Person
Nate Oats
BamaCentral

Big Fifth Inning Sends No. 2 Alabama Softball to Another Top-20 Win

All it took was one hit from Bailey Dowling, and then the floodgates opened for the No. 2 Alabama offense against No. 20 Louisiana on Sunday. The Crimson Tide was no-hit through three innings. A couple of free passes loaded the bases for Dowling, and she came through with a two-RBI single in the fourth. Alabama piled on more runs in the fifth to run-rule Louisiana for the second time in four days by a score of 8-0 in the finale of the Mardi Gras Mambo in Youngsville, Louisiana.
BamaCentral

Reports: Alabama to Hire Todd Grantham as Analyst

Alabama is adding yet another experienced coach to its support staff. According to multiple reports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is expected to accept an analyst role with the Crimson Tide. Matt Zenitz of On3.com was the first to report the news. Last week, FootballScoop.com reported that Grantham was...
BamaCentral

Alabama Baseball Unable to Avoid Sweep at No. 1 Texas, 6-1

No matter the sport, it always adds a level of difficulty playing on the road. For Alabama baseball, its first road challenge of the year came at No. 1 Texas. The Longhorns kept Alabama scoreless in the first two matchups, and despite getting on the board on Sunday, Alabama was unable to find a way to win as Texas put together some late rallies to win 6-1.
BamaCentral

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball Day 2 at Mardi Gras Mambo

After throwing Mardi Gras treats from their own float at a parade Saturday morning, the Alabama softball team heads back to the diamond in Youngsville for two more games against Louisiana foes. First up, at 3 p.m. is matchup with the Northwestern State Lady Demons (8-4), who went 2-0 on...
BamaCentral

Alabama Baseball OF William Hamiter Out with Broken Foot

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball's William Hamiter has suffered a broken foot and will be out for the foreseeable future, according to sources close to the team. A source with inside knowledge of the injury told BamaCentral there is no time for Hamiter's return. That being said, the typical amount of time that is usually expected for this particular type of injury is 8-10 weeks.
BamaCentral

Report: Alabama OL Evan Neal Won't Work Out in NFL Combine

Alabama’s top draft prospect won’t be on display during this week’s NFL Scouting Combine. According to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Evan Neal will wait until Alabama’s Pro Day on March 30 to work out in front of NFL scouts. Neal is widely projected...
BamaCentral

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 1 Texas Game Three

Through two games, Alabama has not been able to mount a run against No. 1 Texas despite having 12 hits. On the bright side for the Crimson Tide, the performances on the mound for Garrett McMillan and Antoine Jean gave Alabama a chance to win in both contests. "Antoine (Jean)...
BamaCentral

This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 28-March 6, 2022

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The month of March begins this week, and that means college basketball is entering its peak. Alabama men's basketball has won five of its last six games, finding its groove and the season winds down. The SEC women's basketball tournament is set to be played in Nashville, and there will be 16 Crimson Tide events held in Tuscaloosa throughout this week.
BamaCentral

Alabama Baseball Outdone by Texas in Game Two, 2-0

Much like Friday's game, it was not baseball weather inside UFCU Disch-Falk Field for Alabama baseball's matchup with No. 1 Texas. The Longhorns were able to push two runs across on Alabama starter Antoine Jean, and that ended up being the difference as Texas took game two by a final score of 2-0.
BamaCentral

Alabama Mock Draft Roundup Heading Into the NFL Combine

The next step in the NFL Draft process has arrived as the nation’s top prospects are set to participate in this week’s NFL Scouting Combine inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Alabama will be represented by 11 players in linebacker Christopher Allen, defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis, wide receiver...
