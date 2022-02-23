ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Police: Woman attempts to hit officer, steps on child

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after stepping on her child while attempting to assault an officer, according to a post by Brownsville Police Department.

Samantha Eugenia Hernandez, 34, was arrested on charges of abandon/endanger child criminal negligence and harassment of a public servant.

On Feb. 22, officers responded to the 1400 block of Old Port Isabel Road. Officers made contact with Hernandez, who was intoxicated in a parking lot while holding an infant. Officers went to her apartment where they noticed the door was open. As they tried to clear the apartment, Hernandez was yelling obscenities at the officers, according to the post.

After officers cleared the apartment, Hernandez placed her child on the ground and lunged at an officer. While attempting to assault the officer, she stepped on her child’s hand “causing pain,” the post stated.

She was then taken into custody, and spat on an officer while being pat down, police said.

She was arraigned on Feb. 23 on the following charges:

  • Abandon/endanger child criminal neglect: $5,000 bond
  • Harassment of public servant: $5,000 bond
ValleyCentral

Police: Woman admits to setting house on fire in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department has arrested a woman for arson. Police arrested April Marie Smith, 33. Thursday night, fire officials responded to the 900 Block of South 17 and a half in McAllen. Police say that Smith admitted to authorities that she started the fire at her home. The reason behind […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Bonds reduced for brothers accused of killing stepfather

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The two brothers charged in connection to the murder of their stepfather had their bonds reduced. According to Hidalgo County public records, the bonds for Christian Treviño and Alejandro Treviño have been reduced to $150,000 each. Christian Treviño, 17, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, capital murder and […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Police crack down on illegal online drug sales

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- Police are cracking down on the selling and purchasing of drugs online. Officer Martin Sandoval with the Brownsville Police Department said this form of selling illegal drugs is becoming more common.  “Social media platforms are being used from individuals that invite them into groups and that’s how they sell their narcotics,” Sandoval said. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO welcomes new, honorary deputy

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office welcomed their newest, honorary deputy, 11-year-old Sammy Gomez. Gomez was sworn in by Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra on Friday, according to a post by HCSO. Deputy Gomez was sworn to “uphold the law and fulfill all the duties” of a Sheriff’s Office deputy, the post […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Two juveniles arrested, accused of smuggling migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two juveniles were arrested for smuggling migrants from Guatemala and Mexico on Tuesday, according to a release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On Feb. 22, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers requested assistance from McAllen Border Patrol agents after a Chevrolet Venture failed to yield. The vehicle eventually […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman dies after rear-ending vehicle at stoplight

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A crash that left one dead Thursday night is under investigation in Brownsville. Officers received a call regarding a major crash at the 5000 block of E. 14th Street. A witness told police that a blue Chrysler had struck a black Chevrolet. The investigation revealed that the Chevrolet was stopped at […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes teen located, over a month missing

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department has located a missing 13-year-old. Axel Marquez had been missing since January 6. Police say the teen was located at the Progreso International Bridge on February 22. Marquez was last seen on Jan. 6 around 2 p.m. at the Taylor Drive Apartment Complex in Mercedes. No other […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Man wanted for violating protective order

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is looking for a man wanted for violating bond/protective order two or more times. Pablo Mendoza Martinez, 33, is wanted for violating bond/protective order 2+ times within 12 months, according to a post by HCSO. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches in […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

