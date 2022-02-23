Police: Woman attempts to hit officer, steps on child

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after stepping on her child while attempting to assault an officer, according to a post by Brownsville Police Department.

Samantha Eugenia Hernandez, 34, was arrested on charges of abandon/endanger child criminal negligence and harassment of a public servant.

On Feb. 22, officers responded to the 1400 block of Old Port Isabel Road. Officers made contact with Hernandez, who was intoxicated in a parking lot while holding an infant. Officers went to her apartment where they noticed the door was open. As they tried to clear the apartment, Hernandez was yelling obscenities at the officers, according to the post.

After officers cleared the apartment, Hernandez placed her child on the ground and lunged at an officer. While attempting to assault the officer, she stepped on her child’s hand “causing pain,” the post stated.

She was then taken into custody, and spat on an officer while being pat down, police said.

She was arraigned on Feb. 23 on the following charges:

Abandon/endanger child criminal neglect: $5,000 bond

Harassment of public servant: $5,000 bond

