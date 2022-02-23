ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fmr Facebook analyst warns of social media's dangerous impacts: It's 'purposefully poisoning' young children

By Shaye Galletta
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Facebook analyst Kara Frederick joined "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday to discuss the harmful impacts social media companies have on young children and adolescents. While "fact-checkers" have been accused of censoring political content on various platforms, the world of social media remains largely unchecked for young consumers. Suicidal content and other...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Bartiromo
Person
Marsha Blackburn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Companies#Suicidal Thoughts#Suicidal Ideation#Fmr Facebook#Fox Business#Fox Nation#Tiktok#American#Congress
