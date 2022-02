The Jets have dropped their last three games but over the last two it seems they have got comfortable playing in the defence first style game. As we get closer and closer to the playoffs, teams are starting to tighten up and goals are getting harder to come by. Winnipeg may not be on the right side of the scoreboard to start this four-game road trip, but it looks like it's heading in the right direction.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO