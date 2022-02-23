Vincennes man sentenced for child molestation
VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly six years ago, Vincennes Police and a detective say they started investigating a report of child molestation.
Police say the crime involved several children that had allegedly been molested by the same person over several years.Indiana man arrested in Michigan woman’s 1987 slaying
Tuesday, the man accused of molesting those children was handed a sentence. Lloyd Timothy Lee Elder Sr., 61, was sentenced to 50 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for the crimes.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 1