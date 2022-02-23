ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Vincennes man sentenced for child molestation

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly six years ago, Vincennes Police and a detective say they started investigating a report of child molestation.

Police say the crime involved several children that had allegedly been molested by the same person over several years.

Tuesday, the man accused of molesting those children was handed a sentence. Lloyd Timothy Lee Elder Sr., 61, was sentenced to 50 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for the crimes.

WEHT/WTVW

Court docs: Carmel murder suspect claimed to be Donald Trump, planned to hold mother as war criminal

CARMEL, Ind. — Newly-released court documents are providing a deeper look into what happened when a Carmel man killed his father and injured his mother Monday. Christopher Claerbout is charged with murder, criminal confinement, intimidation, theft of a motor vehicle, theft, and battery after an incident Monday that resulted in the death of David Claerbout. […]
CARMEL, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

