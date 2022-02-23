Teenagers accused of shooting random people with pellet guns along busy streets

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Two 18-year-old suspects are facing charges. Sandy Springs Police say the two were in a moving car, shooting a pellet gun at pedestrians.

Investigators say they received a call from a victim in the area of Johnson Ferry Road at Bonnie Lane on Feb. 22.

The victim told officers he heard at least five shots and fell to the ground when he was hit several times.

As police were investigating the first shooting, another victim called 911. The second victim was near Wieuca Road near Dudley Lane in the City of Atlanta.

Sandy Springs Police say they they got a good description of the SUV involved and started tracking the vehicle.

Police say they spotted the SUV in the area of Roswell Road and Windsor Parkway and pulled it over.

Investigators arrested two suspects. Police say they found two air-rifles and a large amount of pellets.

Police are withholding the identities of the suspects as they search for additional victims.

Sandy Springs Police want anyone with information on this case or anyone who believes they were a victim to contact Detective Morgan at WMorgan@SandySpringsGa.Gov or your local police department where the incident occurred.

