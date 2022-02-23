ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Teenagers accused of shooting random people with pellet guns along busy streets

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063odE_0eMvrAZn00

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Two 18-year-old suspects are facing charges. Sandy Springs Police say the two were in a moving car, shooting a pellet gun at pedestrians.

Investigators say they received a call from a victim in the area of Johnson Ferry Road at Bonnie Lane on Feb. 22.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim told officers he heard at least five shots and fell to the ground when he was hit several times.

As police were investigating the first shooting, another victim called 911. The second victim was near Wieuca Road near Dudley Lane in the City of Atlanta.

Sandy Springs Police say they they got a good description of the SUV involved and started tracking the vehicle.

Police say they spotted the SUV in the area of Roswell Road and Windsor Parkway and pulled it over.

Investigators arrested two suspects. Police say they found two air-rifles and a large amount of pellets.

Police are withholding the identities of the suspects as they search for additional victims.

Sandy Springs Police want anyone with information on this case or anyone who believes they were a victim to contact Detective Morgan at WMorgan@SandySpringsGa.Gov or your local police department where the incident occurred.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandy Springs, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kentucky man who donated money for defibrillator last year saved by AED

MURRAY, Ky. — A Kentucky man donated money last year to help the sheriff’s department buy AEDs to save lives. It turned out that one life that was saved was his own. Mike Mitchell, of Almo, was one of the first businessmen to donate money to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office for the purpose of buying three automated external defibrillators (AEDs), WPSD-TV reported. The sheriff’s office now has 20.
ALMO, KY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
123K+
Followers
91K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy