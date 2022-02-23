ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Jeep workers getting nearly $15,000 in profit sharing

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stellantis employees, which include those working at the Jeep plant in Toledo, will be issued a $14,670 profit sharing check, the...

www.13abc.com

Comments / 6

Tim Woodbury
3d ago

or the tpts that are forced to work 60 and 70 hrs a week that work just as much or more than full timers that don't get anything but a weekly pay check

Reply
3
Ms V
4d ago

Why would you tell that story… That 15,000 is taxed about 48%. Tell the take home amount. That’s why they get there stuff snatch cause you all talk to much!

Reply
3
Kevin Bickel
3d ago

Shouldn’t be telling any of it cause it’s no one’s business except employees and company. I agree with the fact that TPT’s should also get something out of that because they do work the same as full timers!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Profit sharing to give Jeep, Ram employees up to $14,650

Some employees represented by United Auto Workers will see the biggest payouts in more than 35 years. Stellantis, the company behind Jeep, Chrysler and Ram, said its employees who are represented by United Auto Workers will see checks of up to $14,650, thanks to the removal of a profit-sharing maximum in the 2019 contract, The Detroit News reported.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Stellantis employees will get largest profit sharing payment in 35 years

DETROIT – Eligible Stellantis employees could see the largest profit sharing payments in 35 years, totaling more than $14,000. UAW-represented Stellantis employees, about 43,000, will be paid out profit sharing checks on March 11, 2022. The eligible profit sharing amount is $14,670, but actual payments based on individual compensated hours.
BUSINESS
WOWO News

Fort Wayne restaurant chain must pay more than 63,000 in back pay to employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Restaurant Chain has been ordered to pay more than 63,000 dollars in back wages after a Federal Investigation. The operators of 7 Cebollas Mexican Grille locations in Fort Wayne, Angola and Auburn will have to pay 63,546 dollars in unpaid overtime owed to employees that they wrongly classified as “managers” and placed on salary.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Joel Eisenberg

Plans for Walmart Closings in 2022

Walmart is the nation’s largest brick and mortar retailer, but are more lower-performing locations expected to close in 2022?. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on international statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to several economic experts and media outlets, including QuerySprout.com, The Wall Street Journal, Corporate.Walmart.com, Business Insider, and BestLifeOnline.com.
bloomberglaw.com

White Walmart Worker Fired After Alleged Race Profiling Settles

Walmart Inc. settled a lawsuit by a White asset protection employee in Ohio who claimed race bias caused his firing after a Black customer accused him of racial profiling, federal court records show. The deal ended Gary Waldron’s appeal of a federal trial court’s dismissal of his claims under Title...
OHIO STATE
Metro News

Eleven indicted, multistate drug operation disrupted

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Eleven people, mostly from the Detroit, Michigan area are facing federal indictments alleging they transported large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Morgantown area. Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Bernard said at a Wednesday news conference that nine of the suspects are in custody, two...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOL 11

Stellantis reports $15 billion in profits in 2021; Jeep Wrangler 4xe selling well

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stellantis profited $15.1 billion in its first year as a company, thanks in part to the hot-selling Toledo-built Jeep Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. The automaker released its 2021 earnings report Wednesday morning 13 months after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merged with French PSA Group. Profits were up 179% compared to last year's combined results from the two former companies.
TOLEDO, OH
#North American
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio makes it easier to get firearms despite rise in gun violence

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Gun violence has been steadily increasing in the City of Cleveland […] The post Ohio makes it easier to get firearms despite rise in gun violence appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Detroit News

Delta Airlines staff to get profit-sharing payments. Here's how much

Delta Airlines employees will receive profit-sharing payments of up to $1,250, the company announced Monday. Delta, whose hubs include Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, was the only domestic carrier to post a profit in the second half of 2021, the airline said in a news release. CEO Ed Bastian announced...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jeep
Cleveland News - Fox 8

One Tank Trip: Cannaley Treehouse Village

SWANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Think of it as a new twist on glamping!. David Moss heads to the wilderness, just outside Toledo and takes you to Cannaley Treehouse Village. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SWANTON, OH
WLWT 5

WATCH: Doorbell camera captures mischievous bobcat playing with food in Ohio

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio — A Ring doorbell camera recently captured a mischievous bobcat playing with its food in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Division of Wildlife shared the video on its Facebook page Thursday. Wildlife officials said Wildlife booster April captured the video on her doorbell camera. According to wildlife...
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Auction set of abandoned, forfeited vehicles

The Toledo Police Department's first abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction of the year is planned for March 14 through March 28, the department announced. The auction of about 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles will be held online by Pamela Rose Auction.
TOLEDO, OH

