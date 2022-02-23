Leonard Pitts: One of the last sane places on earth

The old adage, “the thing we learn from history, is that we don’t learn,” is certainly playing out in the U.S. today. In many past cultures, like the ancient Greeks and Romans, human nature similarly caused the dominant classes to change such that the culture eventually fell apart. After working hard to improve their lot in life, when they finally got to a comfortable level of affluence, the dominant classes became spoiled and entitled. The “good of the commons” became irrelevant, as it became each man for himself to prosper. And then, when their dominance appeared threatened by the growth of other classes of citizens, they rebelled against their political system.

3 DAYS AGO