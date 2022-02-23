ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

WATCH: Mama Bear Chases Car Down Road To Protect Her 3 Cubs

By Courtney
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DISCLAIMER: Do Not Attempt To Do This, Ever. (Also some foul language) We watch videos all the time about crazy animals getting too close to bears, moose, and cougars. Yes, I called humans crazy animals. People tend to get too close to animals. This particular video doesn't really...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

WATCH: 3 bear cubs rescued after mother dies

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WKRC/WSAW/CNN Newsource) - Three orphaned bear cubs are now in good hands after being rescued by a wildlife rehabilitation center in Wisconsin. The cubs were found last week by a group of researchers, who were using a radio collar to track a female bear for a project. “This...
ANIMALS
The Weather Channel

A Day in the Life of Mara the Polar Bear and Her Cub

Hello humans, I'm Mara, a fourteen-year-old Polar Bear currently living in the Hudson Bay area in northeastern Canada. With climate change making its presence felt, the conditions up here have been a little unfavourable lately. For instance, the sea ice last season formed a lot later than we are used to, which meant I couldn't hunt for seals for a really long time. But most of you humans seem to be oblivious to my living situation, not that I blame you.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Snowboarder Didn’t Realize He Was Being Chased By Brown Bear Until He Watched The Video

You take some cool footage of doing your favorite outdoor activity only to watch it later and find something terrifying on the film. Almost unbelievable, especially since you never noticed. Just like all the old stories of looking at a photograph and seeing a cougar in the trees. The Indian Express says that this happened to a Brazilian man who was on vacation. DJ Alok, a DJ from Brazil was in the French Alps getting some shredding in. He decided […] The post Snowboarder Didn’t Realize He Was Being Chased By Brown Bear Until He Watched The Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
KOOL 96.5

Mom and Baby Moose Die in Northern Idaho

A mom and baby moose both died in Northern Idaho recently outside of Clark Fork. These moose had been fed by locals and it was ultimately their demise. A woman came across the mother and baby moose on her property, and after trying to scare them away realized they were not afraid of people. The reason for this is because they had come to expect food from them. Sadly, the mother was found dead, leaving the baby moose to fend for itself. The woman called the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to help with the situation, but before they could arrive the baby had died as well.
CLARK FORK, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Mama Bear#Cubs#Cougars
DIY Photography

Horrific graphic photos serve as a reminder to stop risking your life for a photo

When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
ACCIDENTS
MotorBiscuit

A Man Disappeared From His Burnt Car and Lost All Memory of His Previous Life Until Reuniting With Family 23 Years Later

Some places are littered with abandoned cars. Though most probably came about for innocent reasons, a few involve curious mysteries. And some of these tales could have you taking car safety more seriously. One head-scratching story concerns a missing Australian man who disappeared one day, and the only thing found was his burnt car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bear with her

Ben Pascal’s heart nearly stopped when his 5-year-old daughter Naomi asked him this simple question on their way back from a trip to Glacier National Park in October 2020. The teddy bear, a gift sent to Naomi in an Ethiopian orphanage before she even met her adoptive family, could not be missing.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WANE-TV

3 orphan bear cubs found, rescued in Wisconsin

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) – A group of researchers in Wisconsin were tracking a female bear when they found her three cubs alone in the wild. The female bear had died, leaving her cubs behind. The researchers brought them to Wild Instincts, a non-profit wildlife rehabilitation center. The cubs weigh...
WISCONSIN STATE
BBC

Highland Wildlife Park's new polar bear cub is a male

A polar bear born at the Highland Wildlife Park near Aviemore is male, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has said. The sex of the cub, which was born in December, was confirmed during a health check. The zoo is the former home of Hamish, who in 2017 was...
ANIMALS
KOOL 96.5

WATCH: Video of Twin Falls Drivers Not Stopping For School Busses

Twin Falls area law enforcement is reporting that Twin Falls drivers have been blowing past school busses with flashing red lights. On one day alone this week, there were six incidents involving motorists not yielding to school busses. Luckily there were no reported injuries. Not only is this a jerk move, but it's also dangerous. Wherever you are going, you have the extra two minutes it takes to stop and wait for a handful of kids to onboard or offload at a bus stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
WBAY Green Bay

Wild Instincts of Rhinelander takes in 3 orphan bear cubs

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - 3 orphan bear cubs are in good hands after being rescued by Wild Instincts, a wildlife rehabilitation center. The cubs were found by a group of researchers that use radio collars to track bears. “This particular female had been a part of the study for a...
RHINELANDER, WI
KOOL 96.5

Unmarked Cop Cars in Twin Falls Proving to be Successful

Lately, in Twin Falls, unmarked cop cars have been a popular discussion. After a story was released, bringing them to everyone's attention, they have continued to be talked about in the area. Some people are upset about it, while others think the officers need them and see no problem. The Twin Falls Police Department released a statement about them, claiming they followed all guidelines and described why the cars were needed. The topic has continued to come up, but visual evidence has proven these unmarked cars to be extremely successful.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mama Raccoon Gets To Reunite With Her Babies | The Dodo

Watch this mama raccoon climb a fence to get each one of her babies after they were rescued from a roof. You can check out more rescue adventures from Gates Wildlife Control on YouTube: http://thedo.do/gateswildlifecontrol. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
ANIMALS
KOOL 96.5

Deer and Pronghorn to be GPS Tracked in Magic Valley

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers plan to capture and track deer and pronghorn in the desert areas north of Interstate 84 from Eden to Bliss. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced plans to begin capturing about 40 mule deer and 35 pronghorn in the next week to place GPS radio collars on the animals to collect data. Staff will use a helicopter with a net gunner to capture the animals. The radio collars will provide data to biologists to track migration habits, habitat use, and survival. The information will then be available to agencies and businesses to make land-use decisions. The areas the deer and pronghorn will be captured include Hunt, Eden, north of Shoshone and Dietrich, along with Gooding and Bliss. "Capture operations are one-time events designed to cause minimal stress on wildlife on winter range. Biologists attempt to avoid repeatedly stressing wildlife while conducting captures on winter range since the cumulative impacts of multiple disturbances can result in increased mortality," the agency said in a statement. The helicopter will only chase the animals for a maximum of three minutes or less. Most of the operations will happen on public land with some on private property with permission.
BLISS, ID
KOOL 96.5

What Would You Do? Stuck in a Drive-Thru in Twin Falls

What would you do? What would you do if you were in a drive-thru, had an emergency, but realized you had cars behind you, in front of you, and had a curb blocking you in? It isn't uncommon for a drive-thru to have a curb blocking people into a lane, creating you to be stuck if some emergency were to come up while you wait in line. Should these curbs be taken out and what do you do to get out of line when stuck?
TWIN FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mama Cow And Her Baby Are Reunited After A Month Apart | The Dodo

When this mama cow sees a car pull up with her baby inside, she loses it 💞💞💞. Special thanks to Rian for sharing Luna and Violet's story. To learn more about Uncle Neil's Home, check them out on Facebook: http://thedo.do/UncleNeilsHome and Instagram: http://thedo.do/uncleneilshome. You can also support them here: http://thedo.do/UncleNeilshome.
ANIMALS
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy